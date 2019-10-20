Crews have commenced work on a substantial expansion project at Stonehill Franciscan Services in Dubuque, kicking off a new phase in a multi-faceted, $30 million effort to update and improve the campus.
CEO and President Gretchen Brown said work on an addition to Stonehill’s Assisi Village began earlier this month. The new space will house 24 new apartment units — 10 for assisted-living residents and the rest for those in need of dementia care assisted living.
“It is anticipated to be about a 14- to 16-month project with a completion in the first part of 2021,” Brown said.
She noted that residents could begin moving into the structure soon thereafter.
Brown explained that the timeline for opening — initially slated for 2025 — has been pushed up by multiple years due to high demand.
Within the new addition, crews also will create a “four-seasons room” and a large, new chapel that will be housed on the second floor. Residents also will benefit from a significantly expanded dining room.
In conjunction with the construction of these new apartments, crews will build a “skybridge” that will connect the units to the nearby Stonehill Health Center.
Brown explained that a new administrative building also will be completed in the coming years. This will house new offices and allow Stonehill to expand its outpatient therapy options.
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
These components of the project will collectively cost about $13.8 million.
With construction getting underway, Stonehill leaders are ramping up fundraising efforts to support the project.
Stonehill Benevolent Foundation has gifted $5 million to support the project, while bond financing will pay for $5.8 million.
Officials hope a capital campaign will cover $3 million in expenses. Executive Director of Development Amy Schauer said nearly $1.9 million already has been raised.
As leaders reach out to the community for additional support, they are touting the community-wide impact of Stonehill’s improvements.
“We want people to recognize that this campaign is larger than just Stonehill itself,” Schauer said. “We are looking to meet that need for assisted living memory care for families. It is bigger than us. It is about serving the community and it is about (forming a) partnership.”
IMPROVEMENTS made
While this month ushered in a new phase of Stonehill construction, improvements to the campus have been underway for about two years.
A separate new chapel already has been created within Stonehill Health Center. Crews also have completed construction of a new maintenance building and a new access road that connects to Sheridan Road, Brown confirmed.
Meanwhile, contractors are midway through efforts to renovate the second floor of the Stonehill Health Center. Schauer said renovations already have been completed on that facility’s first floor and will later target the third level.
These floors are being equipped with lounge areas, smaller dining areas and other amenities.
“We are bringing more of a residential look and home-like environment to the facility,” said Schauer.
PERSONAL INSPIRATION
As Brown guides Stonehill through its renovations, her mind often turns toward her extensive experience with elder and dementia care.
She worked in dementia care for 10 years as a clinical nurse before shifting to leadership roles in the industry. Brown also cared for her father for nearly two decades as he battled Alzheimer’s disease.
These experiences taught her about the positive impact that health care staff can have on families, Brown said. The lessons stick with her as she guides Stonehill forward.
“It is personal for me,” she said.
Brown believes the new offerings at Stonehill will come along at a time when the aging population is escalating the need for many services.
“The numbers are going to continue to escalate,” she said. “There are so many more people being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and related dementia diagnoses.”