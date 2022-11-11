DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Authorities said a woman was arrested Wednesday night for firing a gun into the air during a domestic disturbance in Dyersville.
Khalia M. Williams, 26, of Chicago, was arrested on charges of domestic assault while in possession of a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana.
Authorities were notified of a disturbance “with the sound of gunshots” at about 5:55 p.m. Wednesday at 505 Ninth St. SE, according to court documents and a press release. In addition to Dyersville police, the Cascade, Farley and Peosta police departments and Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department responded.
Documents state that Williams and Gabriel Thomas, of Chicago, were located in an alley north of the 1100 block of Second Avenue Southeast. Thomas said he was arguing with Williams, with whom he has a child, when she fired a handgun at him. Authorities found a handgun belonging to Williams and two bullets on the ground in the 500 block of Ninth Street Southeast.
Williams told authorities that she had fired the gun once into the air because she was frightened of Thomas.
Authorities reported that their investigation determined Williams fired into the air, rather than at Thomas. Authorities reported that Williams was in possession of marijuana and a backpack with 24 bullets. Williams was arrested in the 1100 block of Second Avenue Southeast in Dyersville at about 7:55 p.m.