MAQUOKETA, Iowa — An alternative rock group perhaps best known for the song “Popular” will perform next year in rural Maquoketa.
Tickets for Nada Surf’s June 3 performance at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at CodfishHollowBarnstormers.com.
Nada Surf formed in the early 1990s and has continued to perform in the ensuing decades. The group has released eight albums, including 1996’s “High/Low.”
The group is perhaps best known for its hit “Popular,” which reached No. 11 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart in 1996.