Consultants at Cheryl-Ann Bridals & Tuxedos, 980 Main St., have a secret weapon. They call it “the wildcard.”
“There’s pieces that (our customers) would never put themselves in if we hadn’t said, ‘Well, let’s just try it,’” said owner Sherrie Keating. “And nine times out of 10, that’s the dress they fall in love with.”
Consultants have used the move for decades to help people find the perfect dress, and they will keep on using it until the store closes once and for all this December.
Keating announced the coming closure this week online. When considering either renovating the current space or relocating, she said, the team instead decided to “end on a high note” and pursue other opportunities.
“It really is the end of an era,” she said.
Cheryl Ann McGovern opened the store in 1982, and it moved to its current location in 1987. Keating took over ownership in 2007 after working there since taking a part-time job as a college student in 1988.
Over the years, Keating saw generations of customers come through the doors. While times have changed, she said, the goal did not — helping women feel empowered and beautiful so they could enjoy special moments such as a wedding or prom.
“We’re so hard on ourselves, so being able to take away all that negativity and see that look on a (woman’s) face … it’s a fairy tale moment,” Keating said.
In addition to those moments, the store also is known for the colorful window displays that staff switch out weekly.
Tom Rauen is co-owner of Rauen Properties LLC, which owns the building that houses Cheryl-Ann Bridals & Tuxedos. He said he wasn’t sure what would fill those windows next. He learned of Keating’s decision to close a few days ago, but he said he already received several calls about the space.
“We’re looking at our options,” he said. “It’s a high-traffic area.”
The store’s last day will be in mid-December, Keating said, and the staff is planning a big farewell celebration. She said she wasn’t sure what she will do next but that she was excited to find out.
“I’ve had so many happy, wonderful memories here,” she said. “The next four months for us are all about being positive and happy and just having fun.”
