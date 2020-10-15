PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — When schools shuttered to stem the spread of COVID-19 this spring, Platteville School District faculty and local volunteers worked hastily to provide free breakfast and lunch to students in the area.
Throughout the shutdown and the summer, the district continued the offerings, ensuring that those with limited resources still had access to nutritious and protein-filled meals.
“Food insecurity, I believe by every measurement, has increased over the past year,” said Jim Boebel, Platteville School District superintendent. “You would think, how does food insecurity lead to obesity? And that is the really cheap food that families can afford is not really good for you.”
Throughout the nation, the pandemic has affected families’ ability to locate and afford healthy, nutritious food.Obstacles like these only exacerbate risk factors that can lead to childhood obesity, according to a just-released report from Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
It found that 15.3% of children ages 10 to 17 in Iowa are considered obese, while the rate in Illinois is 14.9% and in Wisconsin, 14.2%. Nationwide, the rate for the age group is 15.5%, or about one in seven children.
“Obesity increases the risk for severe (COVID-19) symptoms for any person of any age, including kids,” said Megan Lott, deputy director with the foundation’s Eating Healthy Research program. “In turn, what we are seeing is COVID-19 has been increasing risk factors for economic instability for families. Before the pandemic forced schools to close and caused so many families to lose jobs, so many Americans were already living in poverty. It’s too early to have exact ideas of how much this is impacting obesity, but we have skyrocketing rates on food insecurity and hunger.”
Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the City of Dubuque, said the high rate of youth obesity is not a surprise, but something that has been trending upwards for years in both adults and youth.
“This is an issue, and it is increasing,” she said. “Adult obesity, if you look at the latest county health report, they have Dubuque County at 34%. If you throw in overweight, it’s 60-some percent, and this number has been increasing for some 10 years.”
Not only do risk factors such as high blood pressure, cancer, Type 2 diabetes and musculoskeletal problems come along with obesity, but it also can create greater health risks for someone if they contract COVID-19, Corrigan said.
“We already know it is a definite risk factor for hospitalization and death factor as to the severity of the disease,” she said. “I have been saying for a long time it’s not just if you have a chronic disease. Obesity has been documented as a risk factor for quite some time during this pandemic.”
Corrigan said childhood obesity is more difficult to track than in adults, but much of the research on adult obesity can be used when looking at rates in youth because many of the eating and exercise habits of parents are passed down to children.
“With our adult obesity, parents who are obese, in a family situation, their eating habits will be eventually mimicked and taken up by the children,” she said. “Oftentimes, the healthy foods and more nutritious foods can be more challenging to cook, especially if you do not grow up in a household where these are cooked.”
The report touches on programs like the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, which received a waiver to change the way it meets with clients and began connecting virtually or by phone during the pandemic to ensure families still receive support and access to healthy food options.
“It’s given support to a lot of participants that really appreciate it,” said Jennifer Beck, a WIC coordinator for both Jo Daviess and Stephenson counties in Illinois. “It’s been very flexible. ... We’ve seen an increase in our participation.”
Beck said that, in June, WIC in her area had 953 participants. By September, it was up to 1,229.
Federal support like what WIC received has helped, Lott said. But more needs to be done to further fund and extend programs that help provide kids with sufficient resources to have healthy lifestyles and eating habits for years to come.
This school year, Platteville School District received funding to provide free lunches to students through January. But that’s not nearly long enough, Boebel said.
“It would be helpful if that remained in place for students at public schools forever because no student should be put in that place,” he said.