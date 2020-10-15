Childhood obesity rates

Nationwide, 15.5% of children ages 10 to 17 are obese, according to a new report released by Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Below are the rankings, from lowest to highest, and percentages for notable states:

1.) Utah, 9.6%

2.) Minnesota, 9.9%

3-tie) Kansas and Montana, 10.6%

24.) Wisconsin, 14.2%

27-tie) Illinois, 14.9%

29.) Iowa, 15.3%

48.) South Carolina, 22.1%

49.) Mississippi, 22.3%

50.) Kentucky, 23.8%