Both area Northwest Illinois legislators head to Springfield today with plans to renew ethics reform hopes and put forward new priorities, but neither — both Republicans in the minority — have great expectations for this year’s session.
One priority that Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, and Illinois Sen. Brian Stewart, R-Freeport, share for the session beginning Wednesday is furthering ethics legislation begun last year, which met neither lawmaker’s standards.
“We got a skinny ethics bill for the purpose of doing something,” Chesney told the Telegraph Herald. “It didn’t really address the overall concerns people have in not trusting Illinois politicians. They trust local politicians and some of their state politicians, but we have a real trust issue in the state.”
The 2021 ethics reform law bans lawmakers from becoming lobbyists the first six months after leaving office, installed new financial transparency requirements for elected officials and gave the legislative inspector general authority to begin investigations as soon as they receive a complaint. Republicans thought the bill should have gone further.
Stewart expressed disappointment that this year’s session would begin without a legislative inspector general in place, following the recent departure of the last.
“As a member of the Legislative Ethics Commission that has been working for months to find a new legislative inspector general, I am fed up with the games being played by Democrat members of the commission. They want to do it their way so they stall and stall,” Stewart said in a release. “There is a process in place for this task, but Democrat members have used stalling tactics to push for a candidate that was not recommended by the LEC’s Search Committee.”
Stewart did not respond to request for comment for this story. In his release, he supported legislation being introduced to change the way the ethics commission operates by not allowing elected officials to serve as members and making meetings public.
Chesney, however, said he does not expect to move the needle much this year.
“Right now, the Democrats feel emboldened to do whatever they want,” he said. “They’re clearly legislating scared.”
Jo Daviess County Democrats’ spokesman Nick Hyde disputed that account of his party’s lawmakers in Springfield.
“People are willing to throw mud when they’re not able to get things done,” he said. “What Jo Daviess County needs is representation in Springfield that will bring back results, not excuses.”
Still, Chesney had one new bill he hopes can glean some bipartisan collaboration. The bill he will introduce soon he’s calling the “Jussie Smollett bill” after the actor who made waves in 2019 by faking a hate crime against himself. Smollett is appealing a conviction for felony disorderly conduct.
“That (bill) says that if you fake a hate crime, a judge could sentence you up to the time for the hate crime you fabricated,” Chesney said. “We need to take hate crimes very seriously. But we also need to take those who lie about that seriously. It can’t be a slap on the wrist, because you’re accusing people of some of the most awful things you can be accused of.”