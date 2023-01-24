Dubuque County supervisors on Monday agreed to hear from residents interested in filling the vacant county recorder position at an upcoming meeting after being told of the possible consequences of not filling the seat.
That opportunity will come during the county board’s Monday, Jan. 30, meeting at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
On Monday, the three county supervisors stressed that they are not involved with a currently circulating citizen petition calling for the county recorder’s office to be absorbed into other departments. But recorders and office staff from other counties attended the Board of Supervisors meeting en masse, denouncing the idea of changing the recorder’s office in Dubuque County.
In November, then-County Recorder John Murphy was reelected handily over independent candidate Keith Lucy. But he resigned effective Jan. 3 to become CEO of Davenport-based Community Action of Eastern Iowa.
In December, the county board appointed longtime Deputy Recorder Karol Kennedy as interim recorder.
Iowa code requires that county boards of supervisors appoint a permanent replacement for a vacant elected position within 40 days. But an original reading of the code found no clear consequence for a county not making that deadline.
County supervisors and County Auditor Kevin Dragotto asked County Attorney Scott Nelson to review the code to be sure.
Nelson reported Monday his interpretation that supervisors actually would be legally liable if they miss the 40-day window.
“You have to look elsewhere in the code,” he said. “It creates a duty. Legally, that means something different than anywhere else. It is a duty to get that done in that. The (county) board could technically be exposed to a writ of mandamus. Someone could go to the court and say the Board of Supervisors is derelict in their duties. The court could come in and order you to do your duty under threat of contempt.”
Not believing they had to rush to fill the position led the county supervisors to let two weeks pass before beginning the process of publishing their intent to appoint someone.
“I don’t believe anybody is trying to skirt the code,” said Supervisor Harley Pothoff to Nelson. “We had a little hiccup that put us behind.”
Dragotto said that even so, the county was at the 20th day of the 40-day timeframe, which gave the supervisors plenty of time.
Supervisor Wayne Kenniker said the supervisors had missed the chance of full interviews of applicants for the position and proposed appointing either Lucy or another interested county resident that he knew of — but whom he did not name — as soon as possible.
“We have two people who are interested in doing this job as it stands,” he said. “We know that many people in this county — 13,552 people — wanted one of those people (Lucy) to do this job,” referring to Lucy’s vote total.
Supervisor Ann McDonough, though, said she knew of more people who were interested and should be heard.
“I would lean toward Monday, a work session where people who want to be considered come here and we can hear from them, ask them questions if we wish,” she said. “I would expect six to 10 people that I know of to want to be here for that.”
The three supervisors eventually agreed to hold the work session on Monday and then make their appointment decision at their Feb. 6 meeting.
But Pothoff said he wished to make sure that interested residents know the job could end one way or another in two years — either by losing reelection or by voters eliminating the position in 2024.
At a meeting earlier this month, Dragotto mentioned that the recorder position could be eliminated and its duties folded into his office or that of the county treasurer. That process has to be started by citizen petition.
Pothoff said that shortly thereafter, citizens acquired and began circulating such a petition. McDonough said she understood the petition had garnered thousands of signatures already, with support of residents of both political parties.
Due to requirements in state code, those circulating the petitions would need to secure nearly 10,000 signatures from county residents.
If a petition with enough signatures is submitted, the supervisors then could call for the proposed merger to be on the ballot for the November 2024 election at the earliest.
A group of recorders and staff from other counties spoke during Monday’s meeting’s public input portion
Grundy County Recorder Travis Case previously worked in the Marshall County Recorder’s Office before that county became one of two in the state to eliminate the elected position. He said the decision has been bad for Marshall County citizens.
“They lost the ability to choose one person to be a great recorder,” he said. “They lost the ability to choose one person to be a great auditor. Instead, they have a position in which the office holder has to choose between competing duties and perform a constant juggling act.”
Story County Recorder Stacie Herridge said the elimination of recorder positions in Marshall and Woodbury counties had not accomplished the reduced costs promised by proponents.
Kenniker said he opposed eliminating or combining the recorder’s office. McDonough said Dubuque County residents had discussed it for years and that the petition process should play out.
All supervisors said that decision, though, was out of their hands.
“It is the citizens of Dubuque County who are getting the signatures,” Pothoff said. “It is the citizens of Dubuque County who will.”
