GRATIOT, Wis. -- One person was injured when an all-terrain vehicle rolled over Saturday near Gratiot.
Alysha M. Snell, 20, of Mount Horeb, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital "with unknown injuries," according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 8:55 p.m. Saturday on Cheese Country Trail near Sargent Road. A press release states that Steven A. Steiner, 27, of Browntown, was driving an ATV when he lost control of it. It left the trail and rolled over. Snell was a passenger of the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.