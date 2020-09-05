People walking down Main Street in Dubuque on Friday afternoon could see red and pink Power Rangers rappelling off the side of Hotel Julien Dubuque.
Dubuque mother-and-son duo Jan and Brad Powers donned the costumes as they made their way down the side of the nine-story hotel.
“It was exhilarating and so much fun,” Jan said after she made it back to the ground. “It wasn’t as scary as I thought it would be.”
“It went pretty fast,” her son added.
They were “edging” off the hotel as part of United Way of Dubuque Area Tri States’ second Over the Edge fundraising event. Participants had to raise at least $1,000 for United Way to get the chance to participate.
All proceeds went toward United Way’s community impact fund, which supports 31 local nonprofit organizations that impacted 42,000 lives last year, according to the local United Way’s CEO and president, Danielle Peterson.
Over the Edge initially was scheduled for late June this year but was pushed back because of COVID-19.
The pandemic also impacted the amount of participants. Last year, Peterson said 46 people “edged” off Hotel Julien, and the goal this year was 60.
Though only 31 people signed up, she said the fundraising levels were still great. By the time Friday’s event began, more than $55,000 had been raised, and donations still were being collected.
Being able to raise that much money is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, Peterson noted.
“With our needs rising, we couldn’t not do this event,” she said.
In addition to support from friends and family they reached out to, Jan and Brad Powers put videos of themselves in their Power Rangers costumes on Facebook to raise funds.
“We’re so proud to raise money for United Way because the work they do really helps the community,” she said.
Eric Beauchamp, of Dubuque, edged off the hotel for the first time Friday on behalf of Andersen Windows & Doors. Beauchamp said he was actually the company’s alternate for the event, though he would have jumped at the chance to participate sooner if he had known.
“Any time I have the chance to do anything for the community, I always do,” he said.
He added that rappelling down Hotel Julien was actually pretty easy.
Jodi Stricker, the owner of Zazou’s Bridal Boutique & Tuxedos, took part in the event for the second time. Last year, she wore a bridal gown while rappelling off the building. This year, she chose a sequined, gold bridesmaid’s romper.
She encouraged people to participate in Over the Edge in the future for a unique experience that benefits a good cause.
“It’s an amazing adrenaline rush, and it’s a thrill to look out and see the Mississippi River,” she said. “And how often to you get the chance to rappel down one of the most historic buildings in Iowa?”