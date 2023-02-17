Matt Holt’s favorite team wasn’t playing in the Super Bowl last weekend, but since one of his least favorite teams was, the Dubuque teen was very clear on which side to support.

“(I was) rooting for the Chiefs all the way,” said Matt, 18, who is a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and was glad to see their rival the Philadelphia Eagles defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.