Matt Holt’s favorite team wasn’t playing in the Super Bowl last weekend, but since one of his least favorite teams was, the Dubuque teen was very clear on which side to support.
“(I was) rooting for the Chiefs all the way,” said Matt, 18, who is a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and was glad to see their rival the Philadelphia Eagles defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Hempstead High School graduate was among the spectators in attendance at the game in Arizona, courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation. The international nonprofit helps fulfill the wishes of children with a critical illness.
Matt’s wish to attend the Super Bowl was granted nearly four years after he received a liver transplant in 2019. He made the trip along with his parents, Peter and Tracey Holt, and his siblings, Emma, 20, and Ethan, 15.
“It was the five of us together under great circumstances,” Tracey said. “Everything was fun. Everybody had good spirits. It was just a happy, memorable time to spend good quality time with our family.”
Surgery and recovery
Matt was born with a rare genetic mutation that impaired his liver functions. Among other issues, it meant he was unable to break down fat soluble vitamins such as Vitamin D, which made his bones brittle and prone to breaking.
“For the first six years of his life, he had lots of broken bones,” Tracey said.
Matt said he was unable to play some sports, and there were times when he was tired or lethargic. He knew he eventually would need a liver transplant to correct the issue, but his condition was not severe enough to warrant one until his freshman year of high school.
Matt was placed on the liver transplant list in December 2018, and his health “deteriorated pretty quickly,” Tracey said, before he was able to receive a new liver in March 2019 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
While Matt was recovering from his transplant, his doctor told the family that she nominated him to receive a wish from Make-A-Wish Foundation.
About a month after the surgery, the Holts returned home, where Matt quickly began feeling better. He still has checkups and lab work every few months but is doing well health-wise.
“I wasn’t as sick, (had) more energy and just felt better overall,” he said of life with his new liver.
Later in 2019, Make-A-Wish Foundation officials notified the family that Matt would have his wish granted. Preparations were just getting underway when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, placing things on pause for a time.
However, Make-A-Wish representatives kept in touch with the Holts, assuring them Matt’s wish would be granted when pandemic regulations eased.
“At first, I wanted to attend the (NBA) All-Star Weekend, but then that was taking awhile to get approved because of COVID, so then I switched it to the Super Bowl,” Matt said.
‘Great to share with him’
Matt was one of 17 “wish kids” from 15 states who traveled to Phoenix for the big game, according to Make-A-Wish Iowa.
A press release states that the first wish involving the NFL was granted in 1982, when a 12-year-old Arizona boy attended Super Bowl XVI. In the four decades since, more than 300 wishes have been granted at the Super Bowl.
The Holt family was in the Phoenix area from Feb. 8 to Monday. They said Make-A-Wish covered the cost of everything, from transportation to lodging and souvenirs.
“When we arrived at the hotel, there was a box from the NFL, and they knew the Cowboys were his favorite team, so there was a box of jerseys and hats, and another box from the Super Bowl with sweatshirts and gear,” Tracey said.
In the days leading up to the game, Matt and the family participated in a variety of activities they described as “once-in-a-lifetime” experiences, including a behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium and parties at restaurant and arcade Dave & Buster’s and Topgolf driving range.
“We also went to the NFL Honors event, and I met a lot of athletes and celebrities and whatnot,” Matt said.
On Sunday, Matt and Peter were in the stadium and said they had good seats for the clash between the Eagles and Chiefs.
“It was amazing and great to share with him,” Peter said.
Meanwhile, Tracey, Emma and Ethan, along with family members of other wish recipients, watched the game at a movie theater Make-A-Wish officials rented out for the purpose.
“Make-A-Wish is a phenomenal organization,” Tracey said. “What they do for kids and families is truly life-changing. It’s amazing.”
