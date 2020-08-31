The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s
departments reported:
- Patrick M. Higgins, 28, of
- Epworth, Iowa, was arrested at 5 a.m. Sunday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Higgins assaulted Alicia R. Pollock, 24, also of Epworth, on Aug. 16.
- Haley M. Merz, 25, of 1004 W. Fifth St., was arrested at 10 p.m. Saturday at her residence on a charge of second-degree criminal mischief.
- Carlton J. Winters, 34, of 504 W. 17th St., No. 2, was arrested at 7:42 p.m. Saturday in the area of West 17th and Locust streets on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Winters assaulted Tamara S. Washington, 28, of the same address.
- Reginald D. Harland, 52, of 925 W. Fifth St., No. 1, was arrested at 11:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Central Avenue on a charge of third-degree burglary.
- Chai M. Miles, 23, of 421 Locust St., No. 3, reported $2,000 worth of criminal damage to her vehicle around 10:37 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West Fifth Street.