A Dubuque man was recently sentenced to two to fives years of probation, in part due to his participation in a check-cashing scheme.
Sonny J. Boose, 54, of Dubuque, was given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of forgery. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of domestic assault impeding air flow.
As part of a plea deal in relation to the check-cashing scheme, an additional two counts of forgery were dismissed.
Boose was one of four people arrested in relation to the case. Court documents state that he was unsuccessful in attempts to cash fraudulent checks at three Dubuque bank branches on Feb. 15.
Jerome J. Johnson, 22, of Dubuque is charged with seven counts of forgery for cashing fraudulent checks the same day. Documents state that the checks totaled more than $22,000 and were cashed at banks in Asbury, Dubuque and Peosta, Iowa. Johnson has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Documents state that both Boose and Johnson reported being enlisted by two men to cash the checks. Those two were later identified by police as Karree L. Banks, 25, of Jonesboro, Ga., and Kijana S. Roberts, 24, of Atlanta.
Both Banks and Roberts are charged with 10 counts of forgery, 10 counts of solicitation to commit a felony, and one count each of first-degree theft and ongoing criminal activity. Both have pleaded not guilty.