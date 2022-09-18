A second individual has been arrested on a charge of fraud in relation to misuse of food stamp benefits.
Lynn F. Schmitz, 56, of 600 National St., was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging second-degree fraudulent practice. The warrant for Schmitz’s arrest was issued Sept. 7.
Court documents state that police were told on Oct. 12 that Kriss J. Hill, 55, gave his state food stamp card to Schmitz in exchange for a payment of 50 cents for $1 of benefits used. Officers found text messages between the two regarding the agreement.
Hill was arrested Sept. 9 on a charge of second-degree fraudulent practice in relation to the agreement.
A report from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals showed that $5,383 in benefits were used via Hill’s card. The card was used 120 times from March 2020 to December 2021 in Dubuque stores and at a convenience store in Kieler, Wis.
Surveillance camera footage from 15 of the purchases showed Schmitz using the card, documents state. Camera footage also showed four purchases made by a man who is now deceased and one purchase made by another person.
Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh said that probable cause could not be established to charge anyone else in relation to this incident, making Schmitz’s arrest the end of the initial investigation.
Hill was interviewed by police and said he gave Schmitz his benefits card in 2018 in exchange for payments, documents state. Hill also reported that he had not allowed anyone else to use the card.
Schmitz also confirmed to police that he paid Hill to use the benefits card, and Schmitz allowed the now-deceased man to use the cards when funds “needed to be used up,” documents state.