The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Loren W.P. Kast, 30, of 2813 Elm St., was arrested at 3:32 a.m. Friday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Kast assaulted Sarah L. Alt, 31, of the same address, at their residence on Friday.
  • Daniel M. Garner Jr., 46, of 625 Alpine St., No. 3, was arrested at 4:39 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of the Northwest Arterial and Dodge Street on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Garner assaulted Tina L. Carr, 45, of 3240 Getty Terrace, No. 206, on June 10 at Garner’s residence.
  • Terry J. Choi, 30, 1302 Lincoln Ave., was arrested at 10:27 a.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging possession of contraband in a correctional institution.
  • Troy R. Behnke, 19, of 398 Main St., reported the theft of $720 from his residence at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Kasey E. Keleher, 33, a resident of the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St., reported $3,000 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle around 10:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Cox Street.
  • John T. Boyd, 69, of 2850½ White St., was arrested at 9:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Main Street on a warrant charging domestic assault. Court documents state that Boyd assaulted Alice M. Pearson, 58, of the same address, on May 20.
  • Thomas J. Kelzer, 48, of 4617 Camelot Drive, reported the theft of a cellphone worth $750 from 53 Bluff St. at about 6:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you