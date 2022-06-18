The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Loren W.P. Kast, 30, of 2813 Elm St., was arrested at 3:32 a.m. Friday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Kast assaulted Sarah L. Alt, 31, of the same address, at their residence on Friday.
Daniel M. Garner Jr., 46, of 625 Alpine St., No. 3, was arrested at 4:39 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of the Northwest Arterial and Dodge Street on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Garner assaulted Tina L. Carr, 45, of 3240 Getty Terrace, No. 206, on June 10 at Garner’s residence.
Terry J. Choi, 30, 1302 Lincoln Ave., was arrested at 10:27 a.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging possession of contraband in a correctional institution.
Troy R. Behnke, 19, of 398 Main St., reported the theft of $720 from his residence at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Kasey E. Keleher, 33, a resident of the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St., reported $3,000 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle around 10:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Cox Street.
John T. Boyd, 69, of 2850½ White St., was arrested at 9:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Main Street on a warrant charging domestic assault. Court documents state that Boyd assaulted Alice M. Pearson, 58, of the same address, on May 20.
Thomas J. Kelzer, 48, of 4617 Camelot Drive, reported the theft of a cellphone worth $750 from 53 Bluff St. at about 6:25 p.m. Wednesday.