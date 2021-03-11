ASBURY, Iowa — Asbury City Council members this week accepted a housing report they will use to help guide the city’s future growth and development.
Council members unanimously approved the report from RDG Planning and Design, which was hired last year to assess the city’s housing stock.
Marty Shukert, of RDG, recently presented the study’s findings to the council. It showed that the city has two options for future growth: continue its current path of developing higher-priced, single-family homes or switch gears and develop more affordable offerings.
Mayor Jim Adams said the council will review the study with the Asbury Area Development Corp. and will keep the information for future consideration.
“It’s just something as we start looking at, as we start more long-term planning and see what’s the right next (housing) market for us as a city,” he said.