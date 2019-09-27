Police said one person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Dubuque.
The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Locust Street, between the Locust Street connector and Dodge Street.
Police said one of the drivers was taken by ambulance to a Dubuque hospital, then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment. No other injuries were reported.
Police continued to investigate at the scene late Thursday, and the names of those involved and other details about the crash will not be released until this afternoon.