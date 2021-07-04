Eagle Point Solar hired Rory Mulgrew as a field engineering specialist.
•
Dr. Michael Tashner has merged Tashner Vision Clinic with Southwest Health. Tashner will continue providing care and seeing patients at the same McGregor Plaza location in Platteville, Wis.
•
MidWestOne Bank hired Jason Sartori as a trust and investment officer.
•
Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:
Jacob Sonnefeldt as a sales executive.
Ben Sweere as a sales executive.
Maddie Andrews as a talent acquisition specialist.
Daniel Feldhake as an associate client consultant.
Spencer Lawson as a sales executive.
Ken Fontana as a surety manager.
Danielle Chapman as a client service representative.
B.J. McAndrew as a sales executive.
Heather Acerra as a sales executive.
Lauren Tressel as a client service representative.
Sarah Schiffman as a client service representative.
Cooper Corcoran as a claims representative.
Carter Hage as a claims representative.
Brianne Hutchins as a claims coordinator.
•
Kelley Donovan, of Richmond Investments/LPL Financial, hired Jolyn Hannan as director of marketing.
•
Joe Splinter, a partner at Eide Bailley LLC, recently passed both Certified Healthcare Financial Professional exams to earn his designation as a Certified Healthcare Financial Professional.
•
Kelley Donovan, an independent LPL Financial advisor at Richmond lnvestments LLC, has been included in LPL’s Freedom’s Club. LPL awards the distinction to select advisors based on their business success.