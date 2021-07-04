Eagle Point Solar hired Rory Mulgrew as a field engineering specialist.

Dr. Michael Tashner has merged Tashner Vision Clinic with Southwest Health. Tashner will continue providing care and seeing patients at the same McGregor Plaza location in Platteville, Wis.

MidWestOne Bank hired Jason Sartori as a trust and investment officer.

Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:

Jacob Sonnefeldt as a sales executive.

Ben Sweere as a sales executive.

Maddie Andrews as a talent acquisition specialist.

Daniel Feldhake as an associate client consultant.

Spencer Lawson as a sales executive.

Ken Fontana as a surety manager.

Danielle Chapman as a client service representative.

B.J. McAndrew as a sales executive.

Heather Acerra as a sales executive.

Lauren Tressel as a client service representative.

Sarah Schiffman as a client service representative.

Cooper Corcoran as a claims representative.

Carter Hage as a claims representative.

Brianne Hutchins as a claims coordinator.

Kelley Donovan, of Richmond Investments/LPL Financial, hired Jolyn Hannan as director of marketing.

Joe Splinter, a partner at Eide Bailley LLC, recently passed both Certified Healthcare Financial Professional exams to earn his designation as a Certified Healthcare Financial Professional.

Kelley Donovan, an independent LPL Financial advisor at Richmond lnvestments LLC, has been included in LPL’s Freedom’s Club. LPL awards the distinction to select advisors based on their business success.

