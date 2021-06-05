A $5,000 grant will help a Dubuque nonprofit meet needs at its shelter for women and children.
Officials with Opening Doors announced their receipt of a grant from American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation. The funds will be used to pay for needs at Teresa Shelter, such as supplies, transportation and day care assistance, a press release states.
Opening Doors previously partnered with Michael Pennington, a local American Family Insurance agent, and his team for “One Saturday to Dream Fearlessly” events in 2018 and 2019, though this is the first time the nonprofit has received a grant from the foundation.