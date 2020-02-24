Dubuque Regional Airport has received a federal grant that will be used in efforts to expand commercial air service.
Today, the office of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, announced that the airport was awarded $775,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program.
“Business and other air travelers in the Dubuque area have long wanted access to more flight services to the West,” Grassley stated in a press release. “This grant will help the airport attract new air service to Denver.”
The program, designed to help small communities address air-service issues, can be used for revenue guarantees, financial assistance for marketing programs, startup costs and studies.
A consortium of stakeholders, led by the airport and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, oversaw the grant application.
The grant will be used to help court United Airlines to establish two round-trip flights per day to Denver.
Airport partners, including the City of Dubuque and Dubuque County, have committed a similar amount to supplement the grant. In all, airport officials hope to offer a total of $1.3 million as a “minimum revenue guarantee.”
