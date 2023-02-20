The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Elbert M. Hale, 53, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., was arrested at 2:33 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Bell Street on a charge of third-degree theft.
  • Michael L. Willey, 44, of 2741 Jackson St., was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Saturday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with strangulation.