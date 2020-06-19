A running joke at St. Paul Lutheran Church was that Dubuque native Joan Herrig often set the bar too high.
“When there was a blizzard, people who lived close to the church wouldn’t even come,” said the Rev. Jonathan Crawford, who met Herrig when he became St. Paul’s pastor seven years ago. “But Joan would still come in with her walker, so we would say, ‘Oh, so no one else has an excuse.’”
Joan, 89, remained dedicated to her faith and family — including her husband, William, and their children, Gary, Richard, Nancy Streng, John and Timothy — until her death June 3, several months after a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. During her life, Herrig accumulated an impressive resume of volunteer work for Dubuque and beyond.
Streng remembers her “goal-oriented” mother as a creative person with a drive to work.
“Her hands were always busy,” she said. “She always loved to watch TV, but while she was watching TV, she was always working with her hands.”
Joan’s passions included education, and she was the owner and director of Little Lambs Christian Preschool. After the St. Paul-associated preschool she helped establish was no longer viable, Crawford said, Joan decided to start Little Lambs in her own home.
Streng said both of her parents also were heavily involved with Dubuque County Democrats, spending a lot of time knocking on doors and encouraging people to vote. In 2006, the couple’s work led to their induction into the Dubuque County Democratic Hall of Fame.
A member of the American Legion Auxiliary Dubuque Unit, supporting veterans was a cause close to Joan’s heart. Her son William served in the Korean War, and Joan’s brothers served in World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War.
Streng said one of Joan’s brothers died of cancer related to Agent Orange, which, in part, spurred her advocacy.
Joan’s passion for helping others also came through in her crocheting, as she made more than 430 afghans for Iowa veterans hospitals and nearly 1,000 baby sweaters and blankets for Lutheran World Relief.
“She said, ‘I have a goal to make 100 of these (baby sweaters),’” Streng said. “She always sort of had a goal of anything she did, and she surpassed that and just kind of kept on crocheting.”
Joan’s “selfless” nature came through in her dedication to making baby blankets for children all over the world, Crawford said. He noted that among the last baby blankets that Joan made were matching ones for the twins that he and his wife are expecting.
It was her own family that Joan was most worried about when she knew there was no way to reverse her cancer, Crawford said, but her loving family and dedication to giving back are now testaments to her “extraordinary life.”
“It’s the kind of life everyone would dream of having,” he said.