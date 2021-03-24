Southwest Wisconsin school receives grant to install security system

DARLINGTON, Wis. – A southwest Wisconsin school recently received a grant to improve security.
Holy Rosary Grade School, in Darlington, received the $16,785 grant to install a critical incident notification system in each classroom at the school, according to a press release.
The release states that the Darlington Police Department administered the federal COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program grant.
The security system, known as WAVE Plus, transmits a detailed alarm message indicating the exact location of an emergency to Darlington police officers via their two-way radios.