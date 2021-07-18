About 50 newcomers and experienced yogis gathered beside the Mississippi River Saturday morning for the third free outdoor yoga session of the summer, hosted by B-1 Yoga.
Instructor Krissy Mueller led the group through meditative breaths and animal and warrior poses, while sharing affirmations.
“Show up as you are,” Mueller said as she wove between the mats. “That’s all your mat asks of you.”
Mueller first began teaching yoga to children seven years ago.
“I’ve been teaching kids yoga a lot lately, so if I by accident say, ‘Criss-cross-yogi-sauce,’ just go with it,” Mueller told the class.
Attendee Linda Schroeder said that she really connected with Mueller’s instruction. Schroeder rode her bike to the lesson.
“I felt the soul and the spark lifted me,” Schroeder said. “I’ve never had that before.”
The lesson was open to all ages, prompting some adult participants to bring their kids along with them.
Olivia Schmitt and her daughter, Caris Schmitt, 8, attended the session together. Schmitt said that Caris does yoga at school and asked to come. Schmitt has been practicing yoga for about a month.
“What a great community effort,” she said of Saturday’s practice.
B-1 Yoga, which has a studio at 185 Main St. in downtown Dubuque, launched free hour-long sessions this month with plans to continue each Saturday morning at 9 a.m. through the first week of September.
“We just want to showcase Dubuque, enjoy the summer and get outside,” B-1 owner Cally Burkle said. “It is important to be in the sun.”
During the first session on July 3, nearly 70 people transitioned through the various stretches at the River’s Edge Plaza Pavilion. Last week, the weather was wetter, but at least 30 still came out.
“It’s been better than expected,” Burkle said. “It’s been great.”
The pavilion was booked Saturday, so this week’s session was held at the marina behind the River Museum. This week’s session will be held in the same spot before returning to the River’s Edge Plaza Pavilion.
The City of Dubuque has allowed the group to use the pavilion when it is not booked for an event.
“I really enjoyed it,” attendee DeLano Cain-Watson said. “I think it’s awesome to be able to come out here and practice with the community in an open space.”
Burkle said that the typical B-1 class only has 20 attendees. The free outdoor sessions have allowed more people to attend and attracted people who might not have otherwise decided to try the activity.
Burkle said that yoga is often thought of as an activity for privileged people. She hopes to make yoga more accessible for newcomers and believes these cost-free sessions can help her accomplish that goal.
“We’ve had people coming who would have never come into the yoga studio,” Burkle said.