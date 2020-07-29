The 2020 Dubuque County Fair will be shorter, but organizers hope it will be just as sweet as ever.
The 67th annual fair will run from Thursday, July 30, to Sunday, Aug. 2. This year’s event has been significantly altered due to COVID-19 concerns. The event has been shortened to four days, the big-name, grandstand concerts have been canceled, there will be no carnival rides, and some other staples of the summertime event will be absent.
Still, Fair General Manager Kevin Kotz is excited for the festivities, and he hopes attendees will be, too.
“(People) can look forward to getting some entertainment,” he said. “It’s going to be different, but we felt as a board that we could safely put on something to give the people of Dubuque County something to do in a safe environment.”
This year’s fair
One of the biggest changes is the cancellation of the musical headliners: Chris Lane on Thursday night and Skid Row and Queensryche on Friday. Chris Lane and Queensryche have been rescheduled for the 2021 fair.
However, fairgoers still can enjoy live entertainment each night in the Bud Light Beer Garden, which features expanded seating areas to allow for social distancing.
Another fair tradition also will be present in a slightly different format: the animals.
The annual 4-H and FFA shows have been held while not being open to the public, but the fair will host additional open-class shows for both animals and creative arts. Board member Tony Steffen said the open shows have garnered “quite a bit” of interest from exhibitors.
“A lot of people put time and effort into their animals,” he said. “You have a lot of pride in what you work on, and you want to show that off.”
Events such as the demolition derby, truck and tractor pull and stock car races also will be held. The fairgrounds seating for those events can accommodate thousands of people following social-distancing guidelines, Kotz said.
He said organizers have not set capacity limits for the fairgrounds as a whole, but staff will keep tabs on the number of attendees each day.
“We’ll be monitoring closely the number of people that come through, and if it starts to look overcrowded, then we’ll make adjustments as needed,” he said.
However, he doesn’t expect that to be an issue.
“We know the crowd will not be as good as it was at a normal fair,” he said. “We just assume that because of COVID-19.”
Midway rides and games, roaming acts and several traditional competitions have been eliminated. However, Sunday afternoon’s events will include children’s games and contests. The 563 Strongman Classic will still be held Saturday, along with an eating contest.
Even for the noncompetitive eaters, the fair will offer a variety of options.
Several vendors, such as the Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA lemonade stand and the 4-H food stand, will not be present. However, Kotz said he is excited about new food options being offered.
Just 4 Kicks, which has previously served shaved ice, will add sub sandwiches to its menu. A new vendor, The Chocolate Hog BBQ and Catering Co., will offer “things that have never been out here before,” Kotz said.
“We’ve just added on some unique foods and unique eats,” Kotz said. “They’ll be able to get their carnival food fix out here. That’s for sure.”
Precautions taken
In keeping with public health recommendations, “at least 20 or 30” hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the grounds, Kotz said. In addition to daily deep cleaning, staff will clean restrooms and high-touch points multiple times throughout the day.
Masks will not be required, but the fair board has purchased about 3,000 masks and will distribute them free of charge to attendees who want one.
“We will do our due diligence here to make sure that everyone is safe,” Kotz said. “We’re just asking people to … be a good Dubuquer, be a good Iowan, give people their distance.”
Even with all the modifications, Kotz and Steffen emphasized that the 2020 event will still offer plenty of activities to keep families entertained.
“Families can enjoy sitting together and watching the demolition derby and the tractor pull,” Steffen said. “Even though the stuff (such as) the carnival isn’t there, the other stuff that’s free every year is still out here.”