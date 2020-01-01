GRAF, Iowa — Authorities said a Dubuque man was intoxicated when he lost control of his vehicle Monday morning and crashed into a ditch.
Tyler J. Huseman, 22, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report.
The crash occurred at about 5:15 a.m. Monday on Potter Hill Road near its intersection with Graf Road, north of Graf. The report states that Huseman was northbound on Potter Hill Road when he lost control of his vehicle. Huseman drove across Graf Road and into a ditch.
Authorities said Huseman was “less than cooperative” at the scene and showed signs of intoxication.
He later was arrested on a charge of second-offense operating while intoxicated and was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle, failure to have automobile insurance and driving while his license was suspended.