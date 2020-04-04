St. Peter Lutheran Church in Dubuque will celebrate Holy Week and Easter live on Facebook and YouTube.
The schedule will include:
- 9 a.m. Palm Sunday, April 5.
- 6:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 9.
- 6:30 p.m. Good Friday, April 10.
- 7 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 12. Replays will take place online at 9 and 11 a.m.
Services will be available online for viewing after each service. Replays of services also will be shown on Mediacom channels 81 and 117-4 throughout the following week.
Visit www.facebook.com/stpeterdubuque or www.stpeterdbq.org. For more information, contact 563-583-0860 or stpeterdbq@q.com.