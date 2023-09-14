Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An event this month in Dubuque will showcase the relationship between tea and friendship.
The “Friendship Tea” event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 24, at Mathias Ham Historic Site, 2241 Lincoln Ave., according to an online announcement.
The afternoon tea event will include a variety of finger sandwiches, treats and teas. A short program will provide information on the relationship between tea and friendship.
The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children.
Register in advance online at rivermuseum.com/events/event/3314264.
