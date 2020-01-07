Court documents obtained Monday said a man led officers on a chase that reached speeds topping 80 mph early Saturday in downtown Dubuque.
Kyle T. Woods, 22, of 205 Julien Dubuque Drive, was arrested at about 5:20 a.m. Saturday in the 50 block of Locust Street on charges of eluding, interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated and driving while barred, as well as a warrant charging fifth-degree theft.
Court documents state that Dubuque police attempted to stop Woods for having rear taillights out on his vehicle at 2:50 a.m. Saturday in the area of East 16th and Jackson streets.
Woods sped off at a high rate of speed when an officer turned on his emergency lights, driving west on West 15th Street, documents state. The vehicle led police south on Bluff Street, reaching speeds as high as 82 mph in a 25-mph zone.
Woods’ vehicle struck a parked car in the 300 block of West First Street, then he fled on foot, running through residential yards.
Officers reported apprehending Woods after a brief struggle.
Woods admitted to having needles and using them to inject methamphetamine, according to court documents. Officers found 29 used needles and 31 plastic bags with methamphetamine residue in his vehicle.
Woods refused chemical intoxication testing, telling officers he knew he would test positive for methamphetamine use, documents state. He also admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day.
Woods also received multiple traffic citations.