Seven-year-old Gavyn Boen sat on Santa’s lap, gave him a high-five and exchanged a few words with him Sunday morning.
For many children, the annual visit to St. Nick is a childhood rite of passage. But for the Dubuque boy, who is autistic, this close-up meeting with Santa was his first.
“We usually can’t do Santa because there is too much noise, too much going on,” said Abby Boen, Gavyn’s mother. “So this is awesome to be able to do this. It means a lot.”
Kennedy Mall in Dubuque gave Gavyn, his 5-year-old sister, Griffin, and other children a special chance to meet with Santa during a two-hour time span Sunday before it officially opened for the day.
It was the second year the mall has featured a separate time for special needs children to visit with Santa.
“It’s quieter, there are no crowds, and it makes it really special for children who usually can’t handle a noisier environment,” said mall Marketing Director Liz Rogers.
The mall partnered with Cherry Hill Programs, a retailer of holiday photography and visit experiences, and Autism Speaks, a nonprofit resource for people on the autism spectrum and their families, to bring the program to the mall.
Autism Speaks and Cherry Hill launched the program in 2015.
“We offer sensory-friendly visits at over 750 shopping centers in the U.S.,” said Emily Gollub, field communications manager at Autism Speaks’ New York office.
The Santas are trained on how to interact with a special needs child and will take their cues from the child’s parent or caregiver to understand any limitations.
“Many of our Santas know American Sign Language,” Gollub said. “Most of all, they’re flexible. They will get down next to a wheelchair or simply allow extra time so that the child has a wonderful holiday experience.”
Since the sensory-friendly Santa program’s inception, Autism Speaks has received $733,000 in funds to continue to support its mission of providing resources and supporting people with autism and their families.
The Santa Claus at Kennedy Mall on Sunday has enchanted children at holiday time for more than 15 years. He has been involved with the sensory-friendly program since its inception.
“You learn a lot along the way of how to deal with all kinds of children,” he said. “And we Santas will sometimes get together for lunch and share advice. I’ve learned a lot that way, too.”
December Goosens, manager of Cherry Hill Programs’ Kennedy Mall location, said the ability to schedule the visit with Santa online is also appealing to parents who might need to prepare their child days or even weeks ahead of time.
Amber and Michael Feldman, of Dubuque, brought their five children and one of the children’s cousins for the morning visit with Santa. Although none of the Feldman children has special needs, Amber definitely appreciated the less-crowded environment and the ability to schedule the appointment ahead of time online.
“My younger ones are busy and all over the place,” she said. “So this was just nice to be able to do it this way.”
Zoe-Jayne Richardson, of Platteville, Wis., was disappointed that the first showing of “Frozen 2” was sold out, but that disappointment turned to joy when she was able to spend some time with Santa. He was impressed with her ice blue, sparkling Princess Elsa dress, which earned him a hug from the 4-year-old.
In addition to the sensory-friendly Santa program, Autism Speaks and Cherry Hill also offer a sensory-friendly Easter Bunny in the spring.
Sensory-friendly Santas will be making appearances in the region on Dec. 1 at SouthPark Mall in Moline, Ill., and Dec. 8 at East Towne Mall in Madison, Wis., and CherryVale Mall in Rockford, Ill.
For more information on Autism Speaks or to schedule a sensory-friendly Santa visit for your child, visit www.autismspeaks.org.