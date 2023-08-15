PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville city leaders are looking to better define the purview and powers of the city’s equity and inclusion task force.

Members of the Task Force for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (TIDE) will meet later this month with city officials to review several proposals from City Manager Clint Langreck to reiterate and clarify the group’s goals, Langreck said.

Recommended for you

Tags