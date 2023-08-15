PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville city leaders are looking to better define the purview and powers of the city’s equity and inclusion task force.
Members of the Task Force for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (TIDE) will meet later this month with city officials to review several proposals from City Manager Clint Langreck to reiterate and clarify the group’s goals, Langreck said.
Those proposals include changes to who can lead the task force as well as revisions to the group’s charter to redefine how and when recommendations should be made to city leadership.
“We’re hoping to get together on Aug. 28 to tackle several things and arrive at several different conclusions,” Langreck said.
The task force was initially created in early 2021 as “an incubator for policy and decision-making recommendations.” It includes 10 community members, two council members, a city staff representative and Langreck.
The group meets monthly and has discussed various diversity and equity concerns within the community. Last year, it also released a community resource guide for residents in need.
But two years after its inception, some task force members are saying the group could do even more.
Council representative and TIDE member Lynne Parrott recently approached Langreck about some potential changes, including the need for increased communication. Parrott joined TIDE in mid-2021.
“For the most part, people don’t even know (TIDE) exists … so the first step is the communication,” Parrott said when reached Monday. “We need to let people know we’re here and ask what we can do to help through a survey (or something similar).”
TIDE member and Southwest Wisconsin Rainbow Alliance President Royal Palmer said he’d also like to see increased communication between the task force and city leadership when new ordinances or city regulations are proposed.
He said several new rules have been passed this year without the task force’s input, which he considered an underutilization of the group’s diverse perspectives.
“I just want to see the group utilized more instead of meeting just to meet,” Palmer said. “I think it would be really fantastic to have enough bandwidth to look at current city (ordinances) … and be more proactive about what needs changing.”
Langreck, who joined the city in May, expressed optimism that this month’s meeting could give the group a stronger sense of direction.
One issue the group has faced recently is finding a volunteer member to chair the committee, so Langreck is recommending a change that would allow a council representative to do so.
He’s also recommending bolstering the group’s charter language to signify its intent to report strategic initiatives back to the Common Council early next year for inclusion in the city’s impending 2025-2027 strategic planning process.
“One of our major (city) goals is that we want to be a more inclusive community and to have a public forum to get feedback on those different issues,” Langreck said. “I think (TIDE) certainly supports that.”