DARLINGTON, Wis. — Two southwest Wisconsin affordable-housing projects are among 34 statewide to be awarded state and federal low-income housing tax credits in 2020.
Officials from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority announced Tuesday that Darlington farmworker and Cuba City senior housing projects received credits valued at about $3.8 million and $2.1 million, respectively.
“In Lafayette County, we are seeing the growth of large corporate farms,” said Wally Orzechowski, executive director of Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program, which has partnered with Michigan developer Cinnaire Solutions to undertake the about $7 million venture in Darlington. “These are employers who need to hire people. You can’t hire people if they don’t have an affordable place to live.”
The tax credits, which have a 10-year lifespan, can be sold to investors at about 90 cents on the dollar to finance the projects.
Developers agreed to reserve a portion of the housing units for low- and moderate-income households for at least 30 years.
The Darlington project, located on the southeastern side of town along Spring Street, involves the construction of a 32-unit, multifamily development that targets farm laborers.
All units will be reserved for residents earning 30% to 60% of the county’s area median income. In conjunction with a USDA subsidy, tenants only would pay 30% of their adjusted gross income as rent.
Chris Laurent, Cinnaire Solutions’ president, said the company intends to close on the property by March and kick off construction by May 2021.
Meanwhile in Cuba City, developer Wisconsin Management Co., of Madison, will acquire and rehabilitate two existing apartments for senior housing.
The buildings at 500 S. Jefferson St. and 401 S. Clinton St. consist of 36 one- and two-bedroom units.
Company CEO Russ Endres anticipates construction will begin in early 2021. Current residents will be relocated to empty “hotel units” within the building as their quarters are remodeled.
Cuba City Mayor Tom Gile said the credits are a “great” first step in renovating the property, which was constructed in 1982.
Housing construction, considered an “essential service” under Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order, will drive economic recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic, Evers said during a press conference Tuesday.
The administration hopes to spur housing development in rural communities, which often lack the density of low-income residents to qualify for tax credits.
“If Wisconsin is going to thrive, the unique challenges of our rural communities must be addressed,” Evers said.