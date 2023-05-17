Former professional basketball player Josh Young told a group of students at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque on Tuesday that they can shape the trajectory of their lives through focus and the right attitude.
“The focus in your head creates a feeling in your heart, which creates a function in your hands and shapes the life you’re living today,” he said. “Are you focusing on the things you don’t have, or are you focusing on the things God has blessed you with?”
Young’s talk was part of a school-wide social justice conference called “Soar On,” which focused on the seven themes of Catholic social teaching and included speakers and service projects.
Wahlert senior Lilah Takes led the planning efforts for the conference as part of an internship this semester, working with school administrators and campus minister Ruth Carlson to recruit speakers and organize the event. Members of the school’s social justice club, of which Takes is the president, helped introduce speakers and complete other tasks throughout the day.
“We wanted to have a day where we could encourage empathy, connection and listening to speakers,” Takes said. “Each speaker is talking about one of the Catholic social teachings, what it means to them and how they embody that in their community and their relationships.”
The seven themes of Catholic social teaching are life and dignity of the human person; call to family, community and participation; rights and responsibilities; care for the poor and vulnerable; dignity of work and the rights of workers; care for God’s creation; and solidarity, which Young discussed.
Young graduated from Drake University in Des Moines, where he was a leading scorer on the basketball team. He told the Wahlert students that while he didn’t always want to participate in the community service he was required to complete in college, connecting with those less fortunate than himself taught him an important lesson about the value of gratitude.
“Right now, there are people sitting in hospital beds praying to God for things that you and I take for granted,” he said, later adding, “Does your behavior in your life right now reflect that you’re grateful for your life?”
After college, Young began playing basketball in a German professional league, a career he would continue for 12 years. In 2015, he sustained a serious injury that team staff and doctors told him likely would end his career.
At first, he said, he was crushed by the news. But his outlook changed when he realized that though he might not be able to control the outcome of the situation, he could control what he put into it through his thoughts and attitude.
After surgery and extensive rehabilitation, Young went on to play basketball for several more years. He now works in professional speaking and leadership development.
“I played the greatest parts of my career after someone told me, ‘You’ll never play basketball again,’” he said.
He encouraged students to follow the acronym “FACE” when thinking about what they are putting into life. The acronym stands for “focus with intention,” “attitude of gratitude,” “commitment to consistency” and “excellence.”
Wahlert freshmen Maggie Tebbe and Lucy Klavitter were impressed by Young’s talk.
“I feel like he focused on topics that are in our lives today,” Lucy said. “High school is a time when you start to learn about yourself and what you want to do, and he used his personal experiences to connect to what we’re going through in our lives.”
Other speakers on Tuesday morning included Caprice Jones, executive director of Fountain of Youth; Stacia McDermott, director of spiritual life and peace and justice at Loras College; and Rick Mihm, outgoing executive director of Dubuque Rescue Mission.
Carlson said students attended three sessions throughout the morning. They traveled with their “mentor groups,” a small group of peers who meet with the same staff member each day to develop connections.
In the afternoon, the mentor groups were scheduled to travel to more than 25 sites around the Dubuque area to complete service projects. Maggie and Lucy, for example, were headed to Holy Ghost Early Childhood Center to work with young students.
“When it comes to the Catholic faith, everything that we do is about relationships,” Carlson said. “If we have a relationship with Jesus Christ, we need to be going out into the world to have that relationship with the community and serving those around us.”
Maggie said she had enjoyed the social justice conference so far.
“It brings a lot of new perspective in our lives, and I think it’s really cool to see how we can be part of the Dubuque community together,” she said.
