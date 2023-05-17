Former professional basketball player Josh Young told a group of students at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque on Tuesday that they can shape the trajectory of their lives through focus and the right attitude.

“The focus in your head creates a feeling in your heart, which creates a function in your hands and shapes the life you’re living today,” he said. “Are you focusing on the things you don’t have, or are you focusing on the things God has blessed you with?”

