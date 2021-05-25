EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- East Dubuque District Library’s expansion project recently was put out for bid.
Library Board Member Diane Gallagher said the project was put out to bid in early May, though all the required funding for the project has not yet been raised.
On June 9, the board is scheduled to discuss approving the lowest bid for the project.
Officials intend to expand the library to include additional activity space, storage and a community center.
Gallagher said she was uncertain how much funding had been secured, but a recently awarded state grant of $433,000 ensured that the library could move forward with the project.
In February, the library announced it took out a $560,000 loan to meet the funding requirements to secure qualification for the state grant.