City of Dubuque staff might be nearing a solution to one of the city’s most odorous problems.
William O’Brien, the manager of Dubuque Water & Resource Recovery Center, presented to City Council members this week strategies that center staff are pursuing to reduce the smells emanating from the facility and into surrounding neighborhoods.
O’Brien said two of those odor-reducing methods could be implemented in the next few months, while construction on a more substantial project to mitigate the smell likely won’t start for another year.
“If we are able to do these things, that should have the effect of lowering the odors,” he said.
Earlier this year, residents living near the facility complained to City Council members that smells coming from it have worsened in the past two years.
The center cleans the city’s wastewater and uses an anaerobic digestion system to break down sewage sludge and high-strength waste compounds from local manufacturers, for which the city charges
Along with providing the city with more than $1.9 million in revenue, the anaerobic digestion system also has increased biogas production, which has been used to power the wastewater treatment plant.
O’Brien explained that the smell emitting from the facility likely is caused by bacteria breaking down sulfur compounds during the digestion process to create hydrogen sulfide, which emits the foul odor.
“Anywhere the water can slow down allows bacteria in the water to convert those sulfur compounds into gaseous sulfides,” he said. “That is where the smell is coming from.”
To solve the issue, the city is pursuing three potential solutions.
The first and most substantial project involves the construction of an improved high-strength waste receiving and handling facility, which will allow the wastewater treatment plant to separate its high-strength waste from the sewage sludge during the digestion process. That project is currently in its design phase.
City officials already intended to fund the project in order to increase waste storage capacity at the center from 110,000 gallons to about 210,000 gallons, allowing for more manufacturers to dispose of their high-strength waste locally.
However, O’Brien said the separation of sewage sludge and high-strength waste will have the added effect of reducing odors created during the digestion process by not allowing the bacteria found in sewage sludge to access the sulfur compounds found in high-strength waste.
The project is estimated to cost about $3 million to $5 million. About $1.8 million is budgeted in the city’s current fiscal year budget for the project, but O’Brien said construction likely will not begin until the fall of 2023.
O’Brien noted that the city also is pursuing grants to fund a portion of the project.
City Council Member Katy Wethal expressed her particular support for that project, arguing it will both mitigate the odor issue and make the city more attractive for prospective manufacturers.
“Mitigating the odor is also associated with a cost to bring industry to Dubuque,” she said. “This is potentially a high cost to mitigate odor, but we need to invest in this.”
The second solution would involve adding iron salts to the digestors to reduce the breakdown of the sulfur compounds. O’Brien said it initially was estimated that purchasing the salts would cost about $600,000 per year, but prices have recently fallen. If enough iron salts can be secured and funding can be approved, city staff could add them to the digestors in about two months, O’Brien said.
The city also is checking with state regulators to determine if the wastewater treatment plant can reduce the temperatures set for the digestion process, which could also reduce odors. That solution also would likely not go into effect for another few months, he noted.
Council Member Susan Farber said she appreciated the city’s ongoing efforts to reduce the smells coming from the Water & Resource Recovery Center.
“I think I get as many calls as you do regarding the odor abatement issue,” she said to O’Brien. “I look forward to a resolution.”
