PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Postville, Iowa, woman was arrested on drug charges after Prairie du Chien police said they found methamphetamine in her purse.
Sabrina Reisen, 33, was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, police wrote in an online announcement.
Police received information at about 11 a.m. Friday about drug activity near the 700 block of East Blackhawk Avenue. Investigators made contact with Reisen and discovered methamphetamine when they searched her purse, police said.
Reisen has since been released on bond, police said, noting that the investigation is ongoing.