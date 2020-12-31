Police said DNA links a Dubuque man to the sexual assault of a girl younger than 16 on a boat this summer.
Robbie J. Hess, 42, was arrested at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Iowa and West 15th streets on a warrant charging third-degree sexual abuse. Hess also was arrested on an unrelated charge of unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
Court documents state the girl was found in July wandering in the 1600 block of East 16th Street, near the Mississippi River.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Earlier in the day, the girl reported, she had walked to the Port of Dubuque area, where a man invited her onto his boat. The girl said the man then “took her to a small abandoned island in the middle of the river, where he sexually assaulted her.”
The man then dropped her off in a wooded area near the East 16th Street bridge.
The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations Criminalistics Laboratory analyzed a rape kit collected from the girl and determined that DNA found was “consistent” with that of Hess — “the probability of finding this profile in a population of unrelated individuals, chosen at random, would be less than 1 out of 3.2 quadrillion,” documents state.
In November, when investigators obtained a DNA sample from Hess, they reported that he admitted to knowing the girl but denied any contact with her.
A warrant for his arrest was issued on Monday.