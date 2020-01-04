Over the years, Dubuque resident Kellie Cook has come to appreciate the positive impacts that yoga has had on her life.
Now she hopes to spread those benefits to others.
Cook recently launched Breathe and Believe Yoga Outreach, a nonprofit organization that brings yoga to new demographics.
“My goal is to bring yoga to people who wouldn’t have come to it on their own,” Cook said. “Some people don’t have the financial means or the transportation or the child care. There are a lot of things holding people back from going to a yoga class.”
Cook launched her nonprofit in September and began hosting free yoga classes at Hillcrest Wellness Center and Hillcrest Residential Care Facility in October. Last week, Breathe and Believe began to offer instruction at The S.O.U.R.C.E, an addiction treatment center located in downtown Dubuque.
Cook’s personal journey has helped her realize the impact of yoga.
She said she has battled depression and suicidal thoughts throughout her life. Practices like meditation and yoga have offered a physical challenge and helped her become more “mindful,” capable of recognizing how her own thoughts impact her happiness.
Cook’s growing interest in yoga also connected her with a broader group of like-minded people. Through conversations with other instructors, she learned about successful efforts to expand the reach of yoga in other communities.
She began researching how that would fit into the Dubuque market, and ultimately decided to give it a try.
Cook hopes her program will help those who live in poverty, struggle with addiction, have a mental illness or are transitioning back into the community from jail or prison.
She believes the program helps people utilize the strength and power they already possess.
“We recognize we cannot fix anybody,” Cook said. “We cannot give anybody things they do not have. But I believe everyone already has the tools they need to be their most powerful self. We are just awakening them to those tools.”
Cook said she and three other volunteers will teach the classes.
The program has been a hit so far.
Pattie Beck, co-founder of The S.O.U.R.C.E., said Breathe and Believe held its first session at the nonprofit’s facility last week and others are scheduled for the near future.
The organization’s name is an acronym standing for Service-Center Offering Understanding, Recovery, Community and Encouragement. Founded in 2005, it aims to guide area residents through the process of addiction recovery.
Beck said the nonprofit relies on generous community donations to remain in operation. She believes Breath and Believe is another example of the community’s willingness to help out.
“This is being offered free of charge to people who likely wouldn’t be able to afford it if there was a price tag,” said Beck. “We are very grateful for it.”
Beck also emphasized that yoga closely aligns with the practices and philosophies that can put addicts on the path toward recovery.
“The quieting of the mind is something that can help people in all stages of recovery,” Beck said. “One of our principal goals as we get people clean and sober is calming our minds. Yoga is definitely conducive to recovery.”
In addition to these outreach efforts, Cook is offering a “community class” at the Multicultural Family Center. These classes are open to the community. They are offered multiple times each month at no charge.
While initial reaction has been positive, Cook still is focused on taking Breathe and Believe to greater heights.
She hopes to recruit area residents with nonprofit insight and experience to serve on her organization’s board of directors, as well as additional yoga instructors who would be interested in teaching classes.
Moreover, Cook hopes that any nonprofits who would like to have yoga classes at their facility will contact her. She can be reached at kelliecookyoga@gmail.com
Cook’s work with Breathe and Believe Yoga is just the latest example of her efforts to give back to the community.
Earlier this year, she raised funding for the Dubuque branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. These funds ultimately made it possible to bring the film “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” to Dubuque for a special screening.
Whether it is spreading awareness about mental health issues, or bringing yoga to new demographics, Cook is embracing the opportunity to help others.
“It gives me this feeling of purpose,” she said. “I’ve found that it is so healing to do things for other people.”