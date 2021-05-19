The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Tuesday’s developments included:
- One additional COVID-19-related death was reported in Crawford County between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday. The county’s death toll rose to 19.
- Five additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span.
- As of Tuesday, 131,419 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 54% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics are regularly scheduled in Dubuque County through Friday, June 25. The next clinic will take place on Thursday, May 20, at the Kennedy Mall vaccination site. See the full list of upcoming vaccination clinics at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.7%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 0.9%; Delaware County, 1.5%; Jackson County, 4.5%; and Jones County, 3.6%.
- The State of Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data Tuesday. The most-recent data stated that, as of Monday, four residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized, an increase of one from Thursday. One such resident each of Clayton and Jackson counties was hospitalized, an increase of one in each county. One such resident of Jones County was hospitalized, a decrease of three. One such resident of Delaware County was hospitalized, same as reported Thursday.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 201 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday, increasing the state’s total to 369,690. The state reported seven additional related deaths, so the total increased to 6,013.
- As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,294,912 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — 51.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- In Wisconsin, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at the former Shopko location in Lancaster and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Broske Center in Platteville. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to pre-register at https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/ or call 1-844-684-1064.
- Grant County is accepting vaccine appointments for children age 12 and older at the clinic today in Lancaster. To register, call 608-723-6416.
- The Iowa County Health Department will hold a pop-up, drive-thru vaccination clinic from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Faith Lutheran Church, 400 Ridge St. in Mineral Point. Johnson & Johnson and Moderna doses will be available.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services advises that people who “need help managing the stress and anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic” can call 211 to be connected to a counselor or request free help online at projectrecoverywi.org.
- Wisconsin reported 481 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, increasing its total to 606,755. The state’s death toll rose by 13, for a total of 6,971.
- As of Tuesday, 2,438,063 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 52.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- In Illinois, the state reported another 1,495 cases on Tuesday, as its total climbed to 1,368,709. An additional 21 related deaths were also recorded. There have been 22,466 statewide to date.
- Illinois reported that 4,676,621 residents have been fully vaccinated as of Monday morning — 45.7% of the state’s population of those 16 and older.