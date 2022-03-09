Substance abuse treatment nonprofit Operation Empower has been operating its Liberty Recovery Center for just over one month, but now seeks county funding to fully launch its programs.
The organization has requested nearly $500,000 of the $19 million Dubuque County received from the American Rescue Plan Act, both for capital improvements to Liberty Recovery Center and to staff it for the next two years. It took Executive Director Michelle Mihalakis, her board and staff four years to complete site selection, raising $3 million for construction, and opening the sober living housing and treatment center for those in need.
“If I waited until I had every penny, we would never have gotten here,” Mihalakis told the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “Now we’re on the cusp of really helping these people.”
To do so, she said Operation Empower needs the funding it has requested of the county. According to the group’s presentation, $97,500 of the money would go to replacing the center’s HVAC system and roof, and purchasing an upright freezer.
The nonprofit would then need $204,000 each of the next two years to hire a program director, two case managers, a social worker, a housing director, a community engagement specialist and to train staff.
“This is a launch,” Mihalakis said. “We need help from the county board of supervisors until we can access the grants. We’ll go after local, federal and state funding.”
The need, Mihalakis said, has become even more apparent since the center opened in early February.
“We’re getting inundated,” she said. “We’re going to have a deficit. That’s the nature of our project. I need you to trust what we’re saying here.”
Supervisors said they understood the need and the importance of Operation Empower’s project.
“I know there’s definitely a need,” said Supervisor Harley Pothoff, a retired captain with the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department. “But, there’s $60 million in requests for $19 million (in ARPA funds). Everybody needs the money.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough asked that Mihalakis provide a business plan for operations after the two years she requested that ARPA money fund.
“My questions three years ago were ‘How do you make this center operate? How do you fund this?’” McDonough said. “My questions today are the same. There is no other answer in Dubuque. You’re it. But I can’t just keep giving money, money, money.”
Mihalakis told supervisors that if absolutely necessary, the center could run with $250,000 of its request. She explained that the organization has various revenue streams. But, she said that her organization really needs supervisors’ help for the center to reach its full potential and to provide the services needed in the county.