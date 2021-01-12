A popular comedian, actor and country music artist will perform in Dubuque.
Rodney Carrington will perform two shows at Five Flags Theater on Saturday, March 6. The venue shared details of the events with the Telegraph Herald before publicly announcing them today.
Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at the Five Flags Center box office and at FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Carrington broke onto the comedy scene in the late 1990s with the release of his debut comedy album, “Hangin’ with Rodney.” He followed that up in 2000 with “Morning Wood,” which was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. He starred in the sitcom, “Rodney,” for two seasons on ABC.
A press release states that Carrington’s shows are recommended for mature audiences.