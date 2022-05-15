Lotus Friedman flipped, landed chin-first in the snow and realized she couldn’t move.
“I remember the whole thing,” she said. “I thought I had a broken bone and was in shock.”
Friedman, 13, suffered a spinal injury and shattered her C5 vertebra in a skiing accident on Jan. 18 in Dubuque.
The daughter of Dubuque Police Officer Phil Friedman and Dubuque Senior High School English teacher Billie Friedman, Lotus is paralyzed from the waist down and has limited movement in other parts of her body.
The eighth-grade student at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School has spent more than 110 days hospitalized since her accident and currently is undergoing extensive in-patient therapy sessions at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“I would tell people to appreciate the small things in their lives,” Lotus said as she works to restore additional movement to her body and learns the intricacies of life as a spinal cord injury survivor.
Lotus had been skiing for about a month when she and some friends visited Sundown Mountain Resort on Jan. 18.
“It was her fifth time skiing,” Billie said.
While skiing, Lotus attempted a jump. Lotus said she went off the ramp too quickly and flipped. Her skis popped off her feet during the flip.
“I didn’t mean to do a flip, and I landed chin-down,” she said.
It was not a typical skiing accident.
“You expect at worst a broken arm or a leg,” Billie said.
Lotus’ injury was worse.
“When I landed, I broke my C5 vertebra and bruised my spinal cord,” she said.
Lotus was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.
Billie endured a fraught trip to join her injured daughter after the helicopter departed Dubuque.
“My brain always goes to the worst-case scenario,” Billie said. “I was hysterical on the car ride down to Iowa City. Phil is better able to compartmentalize things, so (the severity of the injury) didn’t hit him until later.”
Doctors performed a surgery on Lotus that lasted nearly nine hours.
“She had a plate (inserted) in the front of her neck, and her smashed vertebra was replaced with titanium,” Billie said.
Lotus spent 50 days at the Iowa City hospital, including 27 in an intensive care unit.
She entered the inpatient rehabilitation program at St. Luke’s on March 9.
“They are trying to get me to be more independent, and they are working so that more (movement) will come back,” Lotus said.
Lotus spends nearly eight hours per day, five days per week working with a team of physical, occupational and recreational therapists. She is working to build strength and regain some movement.
“About a month into being down here, her abdominal muscles (regained movement) and she now has slight movement of the index and middle fingers of her right hand,” Billie said.
Doctors have been cautious about giving the Friedmans target outcomes for the rehabilitation. Billie said Lotus’ relative youth makes it more difficult to predict the extent of her recovery.
“The doctors say to plan for the worst and hope for the best,” Lotus said.
One thing that has helped Lotus physically and psychologically in her recovery is being able to play a video game she enjoyed playing before the accident.
“Valorant” is a first-person shooter game set in the near future. An innovation lab at St. Luke’s created an adaptive keyboard unit for Lotus so she could return to playing the game.
“She doesn’t have fine motor skills in her fingers, so we had to develop a device for her to push buttons with her hands, not her fingers,” said Rose Hedges, nursing research and innovation coordinator at St. Luke’s.
Hedges and Nick Dodds, a fabrication fellow with the innovation lab, guided the creation of the keyboard device Lotus uses.
“I knew that she had control of her shoulder and elbow and she had wrist movement,” Dodds said.
Using what he knew of Lotus’ limitations, Dodds began designing the device, often under Lotus’ direction.
“Every time I saw Lotus, she said she needed a new button,” Dodds said.
With her new keyboard, Lotus plays the game during some of her occupational therapy sessions and also when her therapy sessions have ended for the day.
“It takes a lot of hand-eye coordination and moving your arms,” Lotus said of the game. “After therapy, I usually get 30 to 40 minutes to play it.”
The game provides Lotus some respite from her difficult rehabilitation work and reconnects her with an aspect of life before her injury.
“It’s nice getting back to things I used to do before the accident,” she said.
Billie said the family’s insurance “has been pretty spectacular so far” as the Friedmans continue along the journey of Lotus’ recovery.
The teenager’s time at St. Luke’s is nearing an end. She is being discharged May 17 and then will go to QLI in Omaha, Neb. QLI is a specialty clinic that offers post-hospital rehabilitation for spinal cord and brain injuries, strokes and other ailments.
“They are specialists in bridging the gap between hospital and home,” Billie said.
Billie said the clinic is based in a setting much like a college campus.
“They have housing with other people with spinal cord injuries, and when you go to different therapies, you are going to different buildings,” she said.
The Friedmans aren’t sure how long Lotus will spend at QLI. In the meantime, Lotus has been doing schoolwork remotely while eagerly awaiting the next step in her education.
“I’m excited for high school,” she said.
Lotus plans to attend Senior, where her mom teaches.
As the family adjusts to life after Lotus’ accident and injury, Billie said she personally has experienced “a really big perspective switch.”
“Things that seemed big before aren’t even on my radar now,” she said.