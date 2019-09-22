SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
The Revolutionists, 2 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St. The French Revolution’s Reign of Terror is in full swing. Meet four bad-ass women: a playwright, an assassin, a Haitian rebel and a former queen, who are intent on making their voices heard.
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Monday
Veterans’ Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., 2245 Kerper Boulevard.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB), 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley Drexler branch, 405 3rd Avenue NE. Do you have a lot of opinions? Would you like to help choose which graphic novels, programs and video games are at your library? Stop by our TAB meeting. Light snacks provided. For grades 6-12.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road. Meets every Monday.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue, Bartels Conference Room. Details: 563-556-4975.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon Intermediate line dancing.
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level. Entrance on 13th Street. Details: 563-599-2748.
Senior Citizens Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10:45 a.m., line dancers performing; 11:15 a.m., yoga; 11:30 a.m., lunch; noon, needlework group; 12:15 p.m., open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m., dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m., duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m., ladies bridge.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Dubuque Area Congregations United (DACU), 7 p.m., Dubuque Rescue Mission, 398 Main St. (elevator assistance). Speakers share: Dubuque Rescue Mission — Rick Mihm; People in Need (PIN) — Tom Stovall; Dubuque Food Pantry — Theresa Caldwell. Delegates and guests invited. Accepted: liquid laundry detergent donations.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m., beginner dominoes; noon, dominoes; 2 p.m., cards.
Wednesday
Senior Citizens Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m., senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m., open euchre.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., open chapel; 5:30 p.m., Bible study.
Thursday
2019 Senior Expo, 9 a.m., Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road. 9 a.m., breakfast, 9:30-10 a.m., IPOST advance planning presentation, 10-10:30 a.m., downswizing/decluttering presentation, 10:30 a.m.-noon, visit with vendors, noon-12:30 p.m., lunch, 12:30-1 p.m., bingo.
Senior Citizens Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m., lunch; noon-5 p.m., sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m., yoga.
Adult LGBTQ+ Group, 4:30 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Avenue. Social support for adults who identify as lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender and/or queer.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall parking lot by Younkers and Richardson Buick. Join at the new location. Starting this year, the cutoff year has been raised to 1979, and older classic cars, trucks, hot rods, customs and muscle cars. This is a free event. Public welcome and cooler-friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.
Asbury Eagles Club Chicken Night, 5 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. $11 for four-piece dinner and $9 for two-piece dinner. Proceeds benefit the local Make-a-Wish Foundation.
Compassionate Friends Support Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1B. A support group for parents who have lost children.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m., kitchen bingo; 1 p.m., line dancing.
Friday
Senior Citizens Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m., senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m., lunch.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
The Revolutionists, 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St. The French Revolution’s Reign of Terror is in full swing. Meet four bad-ass women: a playwright, an assassin, a Haitian rebel and a former queen, who are intent on making their voices heard.
Guttenberg Germanfest, 500-600 blocks of South River Road, downtown Guttenberg, Iowa. This community event will include a celebration of Guttenberg’s German heritage and features German food, beer, music and traditional dancing. The day includes all things German.
Saturday
The Revolutionists, 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St. The French Revolution’s Reign of Terror is in full swing. Meet four bad-ass women: a playwright, an assassin, a Haitian rebel and a former queen, who are intent on making their voices heard.
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, Horseshoe Mound, Camp St. Meet at 2 p.m. on Camp St. next to FedEx, backside of Hy-Vee on Locust Street in Dubuque for a day at Houseshoe Mound in Galena, Ill. (day of Galena Historic House tours).
Guttenberg Germanfest, 500-600 blocks of South River Road, downtown Guttenberg, Iowa. This community event will include a celebration of Guttenberg’s German heritage and features German food, beer, music and traditional dancing. The day includes all things German.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment, 1 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Not Quite Brothers, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa. Not Quite Brothers playing from 2-5 p.m.
Rockin’ the Ridge Music, 3 p.m., Sunset Ridge Winery, 12615 Highway 52 N. This is a great place to get together with friends and family to hear live music by some of the area’s top performers, and enjoy wine, beer and food.
Johnnie Walker, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive. Johnnie plays all your favorite music.
Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment, 5 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 6 p.m., Eichmans, Sageville, Iowa.
Monday
The Concerts Across America to End Gun Violence, 5 p.m., Washington Park Gazebo, 362 W. 7th St.
Tuesday
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday
Salsa Night, 6 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. 7th St. Enjoy a free salsa dance class from 6-7 p.m., and dance into the evening. Delicious food and beverages available for purchase. Bring a partner or come solo. All are welcome, last Wednesday each month.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Lux Club, Asbury Road.
Thursday
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Music for Charity by Tapestry, 6 p.m., 7 Hills Brewing Company, 1085 Washington St. Event is in support of St. Vincent DePaul.
Medicinal Purposes, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. 7th St. Jam out with Medicinal Purposes, the dynamic folk duo of Pearl Breitbach and Scott Kerry Guthrie. Visit http://medicinalpurposesduo.com.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, Locust St.
Friday
GermanFest, 10 a.m., city of Guttenberg, Iowa. 2019 marks the 29th anniversary of this festival, which has been named one of the Top 20 Events in Iowa by Top Events USA.
Matt McPherson Band, Maquoketa Summer Concert Series, 5:30 p.m., Maquoketa Downtown Green Space, 137 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa. The Matt McPherson Band will be playing a mix of country, rock and southern rock covers.
HTM (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau), 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive. Live music.
Johnnie Walker Live, 7 p.m., Midtown Marina, 285 5th St., East Dubuque, Ill. Johnnie plays all your favorite hits.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Spirits Bar and Grill, Dodge St.
Saturday
Dubuque Farmers’ Market, 7 a.m., near City Hall, 10th-13th on Iowa St. Open every Saturday from 7 a.m.-noon, May-September. To receive updates and more, fans may “like” the DFM page on Facebook.
St. Luke’s Saturday Fall Tiffany Windows Tours, 9 a.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. Free Saturday morning tours of St. Luke’s large collection of over 100 Tiffany windows. St. Luke’s has been in the community over 186 years. Donations accepted for future window restorations.
GermanFest, 10 a.m., city of Guttenberg, Iowa. 2019 marks the 29th anniversary of this festival, which has been named one of the Top 20 events in Iowa by Top Events USA.
TGIF on the Patio at the Riverboat Lounge, 3 p.m., Hotel Julien, 200 Main St. Let’s celebrate getting through the week every last Friday of the month in July, August and September. We’ll have happy hour with half-off drinks from 3-7 p.m.
Johnnie Walker Live, 4 p.m., Son Chasers Social Club, 218 E. Amelia St., Cassville, Wis. Johnnie plays all your favorite hits.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 South Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa. Live music performance.
Mooney Hollow Barn Dance, 7 p.m., 12471 Highway 52, Green Island, Iowa. The Country Tradition Band will be playing traditional and modern country music for your dancing pleasure and listening enjoyment.
David Minnihan Trio, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100. David Minnihan Trio live in Stone Cliff Winery’s tasting room.
Songfest, 7:30 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. This is a multi-choir concert hosted by the Dubuque Chorale, featuring choirs from area colleges, the Julien Chamber Choir, Heartland Harmony and the Music Men Barbershop Chorus.
Tony Walker, 9 p.m., Dog House, 1646 Asbury Road.
VISUAL ARTS
Tuesday
Iowa Carnegie Libraries: A Reflection of Their Community’s Aspirations, 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Dr. Shana L. Stuart, the director of the Carnegie Libraries in Iowa Project (CLIP), will tell the story of Iowa’s Carnegie libraries, including Dubuque’s own Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
LITERARY ARTS
Monday
Story Time, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
iRead, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Practice reading in a fun, encouraging environment. Running weekly this school year, iRead matches high school volunteers with elementary students for reading practice. Pre-registration required.
Story Time, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Tuesday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Family Movie, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 3rd Avenue NE. Join us for popcorn and a family-friendly new release on the big screen. “The Secret Life of Pets 2” is rated PG and runs 1 hour, 26 minutes.
Duct Tape DIY, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Join us monthly to make new fun and usable items out of duct tape. For grades 6-12.
Thursday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 3rd Avenue NE. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Family Movie, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Join us for popcorn and a family-friendly new release on the big screen. “The Secret Life of Pets 2” is rated PG and runs 1 hour, 26 minutes.
Books & Brews, 6:30 p.m., Charlotte’s Coffeehouse, 1104 White St. Each month, this brand new book club will meet at a different location in Dubuque County. We’ll discuss books over your favorite brew, be it soda, coffee or beer. Ages 18+.
Saturday
PAW Patrol Party, 1:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Spend the afternoon at Adventure Bay, make a PAW Patrol name tag, explore Marshall’s fire engine, dig in Rubble’s construction and enjoy puppy treats. Pre-registration required. Ages 2-kindergarten.
DESTINATIONS
Saturday
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. Walking tours with General Grant are held every Saturday at 10 a.m. and noon, May-October. No reservations required. Meet at the hotel lobby.
LEARNING
Wednesday
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Conquer your fear of public speaking. Toastmasters is here to help you develop your speaking, communication and leadership skills in a safe learning environment. Find your voice today.
Thursday
Private Well Water Quality in SW Wisconsin: A SWIGG Study Update, 6 p.m., Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St., Platteville, Wis. Mark Borchardt, Ph.D., Research Microbiologist, USDA — Agricultural Research Service, will be presenting results and analysis from testing done thus far as part of the Southwest Wisconsin Geology and Groundwater Study. Hosted by Grant County Rural Stewardship. Event open to the public.
LIFESTYLE
Monday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) #136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue. 5:15-6 p.m., weigh in; 6-7 p.m., meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Tuesday
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 10 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 1st Avenue E., Dyersville, Iowa. This six-week class is designed to provide family caregivers with the skills necessary to take care of themselves. Registration is required, as the class is limited to 12 participants.
Adulting 101: Budget & Financial Tools w/Dupaco, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. We often don’t learn certain life skills until something goes wrong. This fall, join DCLD and local businesses to pick up some important basics. First up, personal financial tools w/ Dupaco. Ages 16+.
Friday
Grant Regional Health Center Blood Drive, 9 a.m., Grant Regional Health Center, 507 S. Monroe, Lancaster, Wis. Grant Regional in Lancaster will be hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Call Peg at 608-723-7691 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B, Alateen (ages 12 older) room 1H, Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 6B.
Tuesday
Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m., Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, 800 Clay St., Darlington, Wis. Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County will be hosting a blood drive from 11:30 a.m-3:30 p.m. Call Sue at 608-776-5731, ext. 321 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org.
Tuesday Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: 563-542-8175.
Wednesday
Twisted Stitchers, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Join us for a social textile crafting group. Bring a knitting, sewing, crochet, etc. project to work on. Be prepared to offer tips on your best crafting style, and be open to asking others for ideas.
Friday
LaSalle Catholic School Blood Drive, 2:30 p.m., LaSalle Catholic School, 835 Church St., Holy Cross, Iowa. LaSalle Catholic School in Holy Cross is hosting a blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Call Lisa at 563-581-5749 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org.
FOOD & DRINK
Monday
Learn to Grow Mushrooms with Stone Hollow Gardens and Shroomery, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Learn about growing mushrooms and small-scale log inoculation with Christopher and Emily Appelman of Stone Hollow Gardens and Shroomery.
Thursday
Dyersville Farmers’ Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Avenue Court SE, Dyersville, Iowa. Held on Thursdays from 2-5:30 p.m., May 23-Oct. 3, in the Commercial Club Park Pavilion. Visit with area vendors selling produce, baked goods, wine and more.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Annual Fall Flea Market, Antiques & Collectible Show 8:30 a.m., Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 East Quarry St., Maquoketa, Iowa. One of Iowa’s largest shows, with over 150 sellers both inside and outside.
Plagman Barn Days, 10 a.m., Plagman Barn, 28384 Garber Road, Garber, Iowa. Farming, history and demonstrations for all to enjoy.
Tuesday
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Avenue. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Avenue. Early games begin at 6:10 p.m. and regular games begin at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Wednesday
Tri-State Postage Stamp Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Oky-Doky Food Mart / A & W, 250 W. 1st St., second floor. Monthly meeting of local postage stamp and postal history collectors.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Company, 67 Main St. Any size team welcome.
Thursday
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games begin at 6:10 p.m. and regular games begin at 7 p.m. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Xavier Bingo, 6 p.m., Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Avenue Court SE, Dyersville, Iowa. Doors open at 6 p.m., and bingo begins at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. There are two progressive jackpots that pay out a maximum of $500.
Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Parish Hall, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Saturday
Dyersville Downtown Market, 8 a.m., Grassy Square in between Xavier School and the north fork of the Maquoketa River, 311 4th Avenue SE, Dyersville, Iowa. Spend a Saturday with us, whether you are coming to enjoy local cuisine or to find a new outfit at a local boutique, we encourage everyone to support local.
St Joe’s Key West Annual Fall Craft and Bake Sale, 9 a.m., St. Joe’s Key West School Gym, 10270 Key West Drive. Lots of wonderful crafts and baked goods, all made by parishoners of St. Joe’s Key West. Lunch will also be available for purchase.
OTHER
Today
NASA and the Race to Space, 2 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 1st Avenue E., Dyersville, Iowa. Don Wolfe is a retired field engineer for NASA and was involved in tracking and supporting both manned and unmanned space flights. Come listen to Don talk about his experiences, share images and answer questions.
Tuesday
BNI Quality Referrals Chapter, Diamond Jo Casino, Cherry Lanes, port of Dubuque, conference room. Details: Dave Elliott, 515-865-3862.
Wednesday
BNI Dubuque Chapter, 11:30 a.m., Holiday Inn, 450 Main St. Details: Dave Elliott, 515-865-3862.
Thursday
Rotary After Hours, 5:30 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive. Come socialize with other members in the fellowship of Rotary. Bring a friend to introduce that person to Rotary or bring a prospective member who might want to join the best service club in Dubuque.