Area public health leaders are attempting to course correct immunization rates that dropped remarkably low during the COVID-19 pandemic, which could cause outbreaks in flu and other diseases this fall.
When the novel coronavirus hit the tri-state area this spring, most health care providers closed their facilities to non-essential procedures — either by state order or by choice — to avoid spread of the virus. Those moves did not include lifesaving vaccinations for area facilities.
“We continued to encourage those vaccinations — the 2 month, 4 month, up to kindergarten and even high school,” said Dr. David Kragenbrink, head of Grand River Pediatrics. “We considered those essential. We also opened a respiratory clinic where we could direct patients with respiratory symptoms, so we’ve been able to keep our respective offices less infectious.”
But, he said they still saw hesitation among patients to keep appointments during the pandemic.
Immunization rates between March and May plummeted.
According to a study from the Iowa Department of Public health, the rate in March was 24% lower than in 2019. In April, it was 56% lower than in 2019. Beginning in May, the number began to climb again, but as of June was still significantly lower than in the same month the previous year.
“We have local pediatricians, family practice physicians and providers of vaccinations in Dubuque County who have also seen a decrease in vaccination rates in their facilities,” said Dubuque County Board of Health member, and career nurse, Diane Pape-Freiburger during a July 8 meeting. “The concern is that delays in vaccinations may result in secondary outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.”
The same recent drop in immunization rate has been seen region-wide. Jeff Kindrai, head of Grant County, Wisconsin’s Health Department, said they had seen the same decreases.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported even more severe drops in immunity rates between January and June, noting the state’s more strict stay-at-home order. Immunizations there, too, have begun to pick up recently, but are still behind the five-year average by several thousand.
Pape-Freiburger said Monday that the bigger that gap is when school starts in coming months, the more likely an outbreak of one of the diseases is.
“I had an aunt who was blind because they didn’t have the measles vaccine then and an uncle who died because they didn’t have rubella,” she said. “We’re going to see a spike and increase in the bacteria or virus. If we’re not keeping up to date on measles, we’re going to start seeing more cases of measles again. We could have community spread of some of these diseases now.”
Kragenbrink agreed with that risk.
“Vaccines have become a victim of their own success,” he said. “A lot of people have not seen any of the diseases, so they don’t think they’re out there. The reason that works is getting enough people immunized. If we don’t, we will see those diseases pop up again. We’ve seen it before.”
Kragenbrink stressed the importance of flu shots this year as well, saying the worst case scenario would be a second wave of COVID-19, an influenza wave and the resurgence of one of the vaccine-prevented diseases.
“Come this winter, when flu season hits, people who maybe have not had a flu vaccine before would want to,” he said. “The last thing you want is to get influenza and then COVID-19 on top of that, which would increase the possibility of it being lethal.”
Kindrai said Grant County is planning for the flu, too.
“We did order some additional vaccine on top of what we usually did,” he said. “Once it comes in, we’re going to try and get it out quicker.”
Many area officials are already planning ahead.
The board of health had already included more than $7,200 in its fiscal year 2021 budget long before COVID-19 had appeared, earmarked for promoting immunizations ahead of the school year. That will appear first with 10 billboards around Dubuque County on July 24 — contracted with Lamar advertising and using IDPH data.
Kindrai said in Grant County, they have already been upping patient appointments for immunizations.
And these measures are already working, to some degree.
“In the last four to six weeks we’ve seen a huge increase in well-child appointments, which include immunizations,” Kragenbrink said. “The harder part is encouraging parents it’s a priority.”