Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Police said a driver used his vehicle to chase a woman’s vehicle early Sunday in Dubuque.
Shaun C. McCree, 44, of 2651 Owen Court, No. 42, was arrested at 3:47 a.m. Sunday in the area of West 12th Street and Central Avenue on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless driving.
Court documents state that McCree’s vehicle chased a woman’s vehicle at approximately 3:06 a.m. in Dubuque.
Traffic camera footage shows McCree’s vehicle swerving in front of the woman’s vehicle and cutting her off in the 2200 block of Jackson Street.
McCree’s vehicle also drove past officers in the area of 17th Street and Central Avenue, “squealing tires and accelerating his vehicle,” documents state.
McCree’s vehicle turned east on 15th Street, south on White Street and west on 14th Street before coming to a stop.
The woman told police that McCree assaulted her in East Dubuque, Ill., during an argument.
