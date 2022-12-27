A man has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for stealing money from his dad’s Dubuque bank accounts.
Jesse J. Hingtgen, 28, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree theft.
As part of a plea deal, two counts of identity theft over $10,000 and one count of identity theft over $1,500 were dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter.
If he violates terms of his probation, Hingtgen faces a 10-year prison sentence.
Court documents state that Hingtgen’s father reported a theft on Dec. 9, 2020, after realizing there had been significant reductions in his savings and Roth IRA accounts.
Account records showed that from Oct. 17 to Dec. 2, 2020, transfers were made from the savings account to nine other bank accounts, at which point the money almost immediately was withdrawn each time.
Email records showed someone impersonating Hingtgen’s father obtained a personal loan for $2,000 and vehicle loans for $11,000 and $15,000. The impersonator provided a phone number authorities knew belonged to Hingtgen, documents state.
Hingtgen told authorities that “his life and his girlfriend’s life was endangered” when asked about the money, documents state. He said he would transfer money into other people’s accounts. They would then withdraw the money for him, and he gave them a small amount of cash for helping him, documents state.