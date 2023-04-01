Day with Hinson
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, meets with tri-state-area business and government leaders outside the House of Representatives chamber in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

 Benjamin Fisher

WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, and Darin LaHood, R-Ill., are at the crux of federal government finances and the nation’s tense relationship with China but are glad to now be more physically accessible to the public.

Hinson — whose district includes Dubuque, Delaware and Clayton counties — serves on the U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee, which is responsible for building the federal government’s budget. LaHood — who now represents Jo Daviess County following redistricting — serves on the House Ways & Means Committee, which is responsible for federal tax legislation.

