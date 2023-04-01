WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, and Darin LaHood, R-Ill., are at the crux of federal government finances and the nation’s tense relationship with China but are glad to now be more physically accessible to the public.
Hinson — whose district includes Dubuque, Delaware and Clayton counties — serves on the U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee, which is responsible for building the federal government’s budget. LaHood — who now represents Jo Daviess County following redistricting — serves on the House Ways & Means Committee, which is responsible for federal tax legislation.
Both serve on the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, created when Republicans took majority control of the House this year.
Both also said this week that they were thrilled during this Congress to be able to host and engage in person with constituents and other members of the public after three years that the COVID-19 pandemic kept many people away. Hinson and LaHood both met with local government and business representatives this week during the 2023 Tri-State D.C. Fly-In.
President Joe Biden recently released his budget proposal for next fiscal year, which kicked budget work into high gear for Hinson and her colleagues on the Appropriations Committee.
“I think that was my seventh subcommittee this week,” she said Thursday, hustling through the underground tunnels that connect the U.S. Capitol to surrounding office buildings, on her way from an Agriculture and Food & Drug Administration subcommittee hearing to a vote on the House floor.
Hinson said Congress was in a crunch to hear from agency leaders before what could be a fractious budget development this year between chambers or between the chambers and the White House. Republicans currently control the House while Democrats control the Senate, and Biden is a Democrat.
Still, Hinson said she had some hope for agreements between the two chambers.
“I feel confident that the Senate will be able to move several of the (House) appropriations bills this year,” she said. “That’s a place where we’ll work together because we have to.”
The money to fund the federal spending that ultimately does pass comes largely from tax revenue, which is a chief focus of LaHood’s.
“You’ve got to factor in our debt and our spending, but you also have to factor in priorities for your district and how the tax code could be used for industries that could be disproportionally impacted like we saw during COVID,” he said.
The Appropriations and Ways & Means committees are so time-consuming that Hinson and LaHood normally would not be assigned more than one other committee. But the new Republican majority in the House — as well as many of their Democratic colleagues — have undertaken an effort to reconsider the nation’s relationship with the Chinese Communist Party, which has grown increasingly tense in recent years.
New House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., created the new China select committee almost immediately upon gaining the gavel, which LaHood said Thursday was the right move.
LaHood and Hinson are two of 23 representatives on the select committee, giving the tri-state area significant influence over future relations between the two world superpowers.
For Hinson, that work on China is even top of mind when conducting her appropriations work.
“We had (a hearing on the Department of) Homeland Security yesterday,” she said. “I’ve been pretty critical of Secretary (Alejandro) Mayorkas’ handling of the border (with Mexico). But if I’d had more time, I’d have liked to focus more on cybersecurity infrastructure. Because through my work on the China select committee, we see that as a huge vulnerability — our cyber infrastructure.”
Even with all that she has on her plate, Hinson said she was glad to see the public in the halls of Congress for her first time since she took office during COVID-19 pandemic public health restrictions.
“We wait a lot longer for elevators, but I like having everybody here,” she said. “I like the bustle and having the Capitol the way I think it should be. I appreciate the fact that people are back to coming to visit us again. We did a lot of Zoom meetings. Now we’re doing a lot more in-person meetings, a lot more meetings off the side of the floor and in the hallway.”
Hinson was voting on the floor during her scheduled time to visit with the local delegation at the 2023 Tri-State D.C. Fly-In on Thursday, but she was able to speak at length with local leaders in a hallway off the House floor.
LaHood said he, too, was glad to see people back in the Capitol. LaHood has served in the House since 2015.
“It’s long overdue to have citizens I represent come out,” he said. “It’s refreshing. It’s great. It feels like we’re back to normal in opening up the House and opening up Washington D.C.”
