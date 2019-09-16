A pair of construction projects might cause delays at the Dubuque landfill in the coming months.
Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency stated in a press release that there might be delays entering and exiting the landfill in connection with the new access road being constructed to connect the site to Seippel Road.
As part of a pair of Iowa Department of Transportation projects — the construction of the Southwest Arterial and the installation of a new interchange at Swiss Valley Road — all at-grade intersections on U.S. 20 will be eliminated from Cottingham to Old Highway roads to improve safety. That includes the roadway that currently leads to the Dubuque landfill.
A cell expansion project also is being tackled at the landfill that might “cause disruptions of services and delays at times,” the release states.
Both landfill projects are expected to be completed by the end of November, weather permitting, according to the agency.
For more information, call the landfill at 563-557-8220.