Cody Key’s mother always hoped that he would get his high school certification. On Wednesday night, Key celebrated achieving that goal.
Key finished the Northeast Iowa Community College High School Equivalency Diploma program during the 2019-2020 term but was invited to celebrate with the program’s 2021 graduates on Wednesday. Last year’s graduation event was canceled because of the pandemic.
“I told my mother I was going to get my GED,” Key said. “She believed in me. I kept telling myself for years that I was going to go do it. Finally, I did it as a dream, as a promise to my mother.”
The program, offered free by NICC, allows students the chance to earn their high school certifications.
Graduate Ziola Stark turned to the NICC program after leaving Hempstead High School after two years.
“It was very welcoming. I loved it,” Stark said. “Shortly after I found out I was pregnant with my son, that got me here to make sure that I continue doing what I was doing, so that way, me and my son and my future can have a future.”
Graduate Evelyn Keep agreed that staff members were supportive.
“They encourage you to keep going,” Keep said. “Even the security guard will tell you, ‘Don’t give up. You’ve got it.’”
In 2020, 54 individuals in Dubuque graduated. In 2021, there were 94.
During the course of the pandemic, the program utilized virtual learning technology and teachers moved to a more flexible schedule. That, paired with the fact that the pandemic left many students with the time to finally hit their educational goals, meant that the program wasn’t interrupted.
“Many students found themselves unemployed and were looking for something to do,” said Gisella Aitken-Shadle, NICC director of adult education and literacy.
Over the years, students have ranged in age from teenagers to more than 80 years old. One thing many students have in common is that they were unemployed or working at low-paying jobs.
“The value is finishing up and being able to move onto college credits or a career path,” Aitken-Shadle said.
Once they have finished their high school education, graduates can move onto higher education or into trades that require a high school diploma. These career opportunities often pay more.
“It’s not a scary step,” Aitken-Shadle said. “It is something that takes some commitment and some work, but anyone can do it.”