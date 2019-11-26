SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., entrance on 13th Street, lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45 a.m. line dancers perform; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Level Up, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Board games, card games, puzzles and the library’s Wii-U. Drop in any time during the program for games and snacks. For all ages.
Family Movie, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. “Toy Story 4.” Rate PG. Running time 1 hour, 40 minutes. For all ages.
Wednesday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Dubuque YMCA Blood Drive, 9 a.m., Dubuque Community YMCA, 35 N. Booth St. To schedule an appointment, call 563-556-3371 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org.
Dubuque Area Congregations United 37th Annual Community Interfaith Thanksgiving Service, 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church, 4300 Asbury (accessible parking and entrance). Speaker: The Rev. Dr. Craig Nessan. Music: Dubuque Chorale Children’s Choir and University of Dubuque Choir; organ: Dr. Charles Barland. Offering to People in Need and items for DBQ Food Pantry.
PERFORMING ARTS
Wednesday
Salsa Night with Adam’s Dance Connection, 6 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Lessons from 6 to 7, then dance into the evening. All are welcome.
Ron Lubbers, 6 p.m., The Other Side, 68 Sinsinawa, East Dubuque, Ill.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co.,
67 Main St.
Walking Molly, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range,
10740 U.S. 52.
Mixed Emotions, 7 p.m., Char Bar, 60 N. Second St., Platteville, Wis.
HTMF (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau, Flowers), 8 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Spirits Bar and Grill.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Dueling Pianos, 8:30 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
“Right to Harm” DVD, 7 p.m., St. Peter’s Parsonage, 200 Asbury Drive. Sierra Club will present the film.
LEARNING
Wednesday
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Conquer the fear of public speaking. Develop speaking, communication and leadership skills in a safe learning environment.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
Wednesday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details: 563-580-9641.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, second floor, 301 Bell St. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets. group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Avenue. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details:
563-690-6042.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8:30 p.m., Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 weigh-in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie,
563-588-9613.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Furniture Silent Auction, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Bid sheets are at the front desk.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10, and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, 12:15-4 p.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road.