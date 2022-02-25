The owner of a Dubuque mobile home park recently was fined $8,500 for violations related to the park's water supply and an abandoned well.
Amy Knapp, of Dubuque, doing business as Knapp Mobile Home, was fined after years of violation notices in relation to both matters, according to DNR administrative orders. She must pay the fines within 60 days.
According to those documents, there are 19 mobile homes in the park along Peru Road, and the park operates a wastewater treatment facility. The DNR issued notices of violation in relation to that facility in February 2016, November 2016, May 2019 and May 2020. Some of the violations related to the failure to conduct required analysis and sampling, as well as failures to submit daily monitoring reports.
In addition to a $4,500 fine, Knapp was ordered to immediately comply with relevant state laws and to "immediately cease all illegal discharges to waters of the state."
The second fine relates to an abandoned well that "must be plugged or capped in accordance with Iowa law." Mobile home park officials were notified of that and other required action in December 2016 but did not do so for at least two years. In May 2019, DNR officials noted that the cap for the well had been removed and "plastic sheeting was stuffed into the casing in its place." A variety of violations were noted at the park in the ensuing years.
In addition to a $4,000 fine, Knapp was ordered to either properly abandon that well within 180 days or contact the DNR to discuss rehabbing it.